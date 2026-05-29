Argentina's Stock Market Extends Rally As YPF Tops $50

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Friday, May 29, 2026 · Covering Thursday May 28 session Summary Argentina stock market report: the Merval rose 0.57% to 3,089,496.72 on Thursday May 28, a third straight gain consolidating Wednesday's 5.05% breakout and decoupling Buenos Aires from a clear regional risk-off. While Brazil bled a third day, Colombia drifted before Sunday's vote and Mexico reversed below 70,000, Argentina was the only major Latin American index to close higher. YPF above $50, reserves near $48 billion, and country risk pressing toward 500 basis points explain why. The rally sits within 7% of the January all-time high. The Big Three 1.

The Merval closed at 3,089,496.72, up 0.57%, the third consecutive up session and holding above Wednesday's breakout, well clear of the moving-average cluster around 2,923,000. 2.

The decoupling is the story. Brazil fell, Colombia drifted, Mexico reversed on the Iran risk-off, but Argentina rose. YPF's ADR held above the $50 line cleared Wednesday, reserves are near $48 billion (highest since 2019), and country risk is pressing back toward 500 basis points as the Treasury prepares its next debt auction. 3.

Momentum is the technical confirmation. The MACD is strongly bullish, the line at 33,750 well above signal -1,063 with a +34,813 histogram still expanding above zero. The RSI has thrust to 66.68 from slow 49.76, the kind of spread that follows a real breakout. Merval 3.09M +0.57% YPF ADR $51.59 15-year high Reserves ~$48B Highest since 2019 Gap to ATH ~6.7% From 17% Tuesday 02 Session Data

Metric Value Change Read Merval close 3,089,496.72 +0.57% Third straight gain Intraday range 3,067,604–3,147,754 +17,485 Faded from intraday peak RSI (fast/slow) 66.68 / 49.76 Wide thrust Pressing overbought MACD histogram +34,813 Lines above zero Bullish, expanding 200-DMA ~2,640,000 17% below price Trend comfortably intact Jan 28 ATH 3,296,502 ~207k above Gap closed to ~6.7%

Source: BYMA, BCRA, S&P, TradingView. Snapshot: May 29, 2026 05:58 UTC. Live Market IntelligenceArgentina - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Argentina - Live Market Board

BYMA · Buenos Aires

May 29, 2026 · 04:09

S&P MERVAL · benchmark 3,089,497+0.57% +31.79% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names 50% advancing

7 ▲ advancing7 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,409 -0.04%

Brent crude 91.51 -2.35%

Soybeans 1,196 +0.15%

Sector heatmap · average move today Technology +2.86% GLOBANT

Energy +0.82% YPF, TGS

Financials +0.02% GGAL, COME, BYMA

Materials -0.34% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA

Utilities -0.47% PAMPA, CEPU

Consumer Disc. -0.68% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE

Mining -0.96% TXAR

Telecom -1.32% TELECOM ARG

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

175,063

-0.39%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,866

-1.65%



S&P IPSAChile

10,897

+0.55%



S&P MERVALArgentina

3,089,497

+0.57%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,182.57

-0.56%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

19,767

+0.37%



Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 3,089,497 +0.57% +31.79% 3,072,011 - - - USD/ARS 1,409 -0.04% +21.44% 1,410 1,409 1,409 - YPF 77,075 +0.59% +76.78% 76,625 79,300 71,025 288,436 GGAL 7,240 +1.33% +1.47% 7,145 7,400 7,100 6,208,986 PAMPA 4,993 +0.71% +30.22% 4,958 5,080 4,918 1,634,269 TXAR 670.50 -0.96% -5.96% 677.00 694.00 655.00 1,848,735 ALUAR 1,008 +1.36% +21.08% 994.50 1,016 985.00 496,281 TGS 9,130 +1.05% +26.28% 9,035 9,250 8,860 349,379 CEPU 2,264 -1.65% +42.33% 2,302 2,335 2,247 1,222,950 MIRGOR 16,850 -1.32% -27.07% 17,075 17,475 16,650 5,964 COME 47.19 -1.77% -36.62% 48.04 49.20 46.55 19,744,791 LOMA NEGRA 3,498 -2.03% +13.80% 3,570 3,620 3,478 521,356 BYMA 293.00 +0.51% +33.98% 291.50 296.75 289.50 2,805,194 TELECOM ARG 4,100 -1.32% +68.72% 4,155 4,225 4,040 660,531 GLOBANT 39.93 +2.86% -59.16% 38.82 40.16 38.38 1,495,834 MERCADOLIBRE 1,696 -0.04% -33.39% 1,696 1,716 1,681 561,063

Largest moves today GLOBANT39.93+2.86% LOMA NEGRA3,498-2.03% COME47.19-1.77% CEPU2,264-1.65% ALUAR1,008+1.36% GGAL7,240+1.33% MIRGOR16,850-1.32% TELECOM ARG4,100-1.32%

The session read The S&P MERVAL rose 0.57%, with breadth evenly split - 7 of 14 names higher. Technology led, while Telecom lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 28 May 2026 Argentina's Stock Market Soars 5% Toward a Record High

Read →

03 Why It Rose Local Driver: reserves, country risk and YPF

Three hard numbers are doing the work. Reserves at about $48 billion, the highest since 2019, remove the foreign-currency tail risk that dominated trading until last year. Country risk pressing back toward 500 basis points is the threshold for private-market debt access. And YPF's ADR is holding above $50 for the first time since 2011 even as Brent has fallen toward 95, the clearest sign that the Vaca Muerta thesis is being priced on its own merits rather than the oil tape.

External Trigger: a decoupling that wasn't supposed to happen

Thursday should have hurt Argentina by the regional playbook. Iran retaliated against a US air base, the global dollar firmed, and the rest of Latin America turned defensive. Buenos Aires went the other way. October midterms remain the political overhang, but fiscal consolidation, the BCRA peso-band system, and the $20 billion US Treasury backstop give the Merval an idiosyncratic story the regional risk-off cannot override.

§04 · Market Commentary

The shape of the day matters as much as the close. The Merval ran more than 75,000 points to a 3,147,754 intraday high, then gave back about half that into the close. Fading from a high after a 5%-plus surge is not weakness; it is how a real breakout consolidates. The intraday peak is the first reference for the bulls to retake, and the close above 3 million keeps Wednesday's move from looking like a one-day spike.

Momentum needs respect. The RSI fast at 66.68 has thrust into the zone that often coincides with a short pause; the wide spread to slow 49.76 follows a genuine break rather than a fake-out, but it means a one-day breather would be normal. The MACD is cleaner, both lines above zero with an expanding histogram. The watch item is country risk: the rally needs the bond market to clear 500 basis points on a sustained basis to confirm the equity move.

05 Technical Snapshot

S&P Merval Index daily, BYMA. TradingView · May 29, 2026 05:58 UTC

The Merval at 3,089,496 holds above the round 3 million line and well clear of the support cluster around 2,923,000, with the 200-day line near 2,640,000 a comfortable 17% below. Above, the 3,147,754 intraday high is the first reference and the January 28 ATH of 3,296,502 sits about 6.7% above the close. Momentum is doing the work the news cycle won't.

Resistance: 3,147,754 (intraday high) · 3,296,502 (Jan 28 ATH) Support: 3,028,897 · 2,923,206 (MA cluster) · 2,640,000 (200-DMA) Watch: Country risk clearing 500 bps would validate the equity move from the bond side. 06 Forward Look Now · The 500-bp line on country risk A sustained clearance is what unlocks private-market debt access on workable terms. Near term · The ATH at 3,296,502 About 6.7% above the close, the obvious bull target if momentum continues. October · Midterms The political calendar that decides whether the reform legislative window stays open. 07 Questions & Answers Why did Argentina rise when the rest of Latin America fell? Idiosyncratic stories. Reserves near a six-year high, country risk pressing toward 500 basis points, YPF above $50, and a smooth peso-band system gave Buenos Aires a domestic case strong enough to override the regional risk-off. How close is the Merval to a new all-time high? About 6.7% below the January 28 record of 3,296,502, down from roughly 17% before the rally started Tuesday. Three sessions have closed most of the gap. What is the watch item? Country risk. The equity rally needs the bond market to clear 500 basis points on a sustained basis to confirm the move, with the October midterms the political event further out. Verdict

Argentina did what regional outliers do best on tough days: it ignored them. A third straight up session, on a day when Brazil, Colombia and Mexico all fell, holds the Merval above 3 million and inside 7% of the January ATH. The drivers are domestic and hard: reserves near $48 billion, country risk pressing toward 500 basis points, YPF above $50 on its Vaca Muerta merits, and a peso-band system the central bank is running cleanly. The RSI is pressing overbought, so a one-day pause is normal. The watch item is the bond market: a sustained break below 500 basis points validates the equity story from the credit side.

Related: Wednesday's breakout · YPF clears $50 · The 500-bp line.

On the days the region falls together, the market that doesn't is telling you something.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

Read More from The Rio Times

Mercedes Opens a US$110 Million Truck Plant in Argentina Vaca Muerta Turns Argentina Into a Gas Powerhouse Argentina's Milei Offers 30-Year Tax Breaks for New Industries