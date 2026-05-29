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Tajikistan To Strengthen Domestic Cement Industry With New Plants

Tajikistan To Strengthen Domestic Cement Industry With New Plants


2026-05-29 03:06:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 29. Four new cement plants with a combined production capacity of 6 million tons per year are expected to be commissioned in various regions of Tajikistan by 2029, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

The relevant instruction was issued by the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, directing the responsible authorities to ensure full domestic demand for cement is met through local production.

With the commissioning of the new facilities, cement production in Tajikistan is expected to double, resulting in full and even surplus supply of high-quality cement in the domestic market at affordable prices.

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Trend News Agency

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