Tajikistan To Strengthen Domestic Cement Industry With New Plants
The relevant instruction was issued by the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, directing the responsible authorities to ensure full domestic demand for cement is met through local production.
With the commissioning of the new facilities, cement production in Tajikistan is expected to double, resulting in full and even surplus supply of high-quality cement in the domestic market at affordable prices.--
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