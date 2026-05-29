Uzbekistan Advances WTO Membership Bid With India Agreement

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbekistan and India have signed a protocol concluding bilateral market access negotiations, marking another step forward in Uzbekistan's bid to join the World Trade Organization (WTO), Azizbek Urunov, Representative of the President of Uzbekistan on the WTO and Chief Negotiator wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

''Finally, today, we signed the Protocol on completion of market access negotiations with India that were agreed in 2024,'' he said in a post.

According to Urunov, the sides reached substantive agreements on market access issues in 2024, but additional work was needed to complete technical verification procedures and finalize the text of the protocol.

“India demonstrated a highly constructive approach to the core issues of market access,” Urunov said, thanking New Delhi for its continued support of Uzbekistan's WTO accession efforts.

He also acknowledged the role of Uzbekistan's Ambassador to India Sardor Rustambaev and India's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Smita Pant in advancing the negotiations.

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