Kazakhstan, Mongolia Agree To Expand Agricultural And Logistics Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and Mongolia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in agricultural trade, logistics, and agrarian science following talks between Kazakhstan's Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov and Mongolia's Deputy Prime Minister Nyamtaishiryn Nomtoibayar, Trend reports via the Kazakh ministry.

The discussions focused on key areas of bilateral engagement in the agro-industrial complex, including the expansion of mutual trade, the development of logistics infrastructure, the advancement of agricultural science, and cooperation in veterinary and phytosanitary control.

Saparov noted that the state visit of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh to Kazakhstan in April 2026 provided new momentum to bilateral relations and elevated cooperation to a qualitatively new level.

“Agreements reached between the heads of state open additional opportunities to strengthen trade and economic ties and expand cooperation in agriculture. Trade in agricultural products between our countries shows steady positive dynamics. In the first three months of 2026, mutual trade increased by 10%. We are ready to increase supplies of grain, flour, sunflower oil, rice, and fruit and vegetable products,” Saparov said.

In turn, Mongolian deputy prime minister highlighted the strong potential for cooperation and the importance of practical implementation of previously reached agreements.

“Mongolia considers Kazakhstan an important and promising partner in agriculture. We have a broad range of mutual interests - from trade and logistics to regional cooperation. We are interested in expanding trade turnover, developing sustainable transport and logistics chains, and deepening interregional ties. Consistent joint work is key to advancing our initiatives,” he said.

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