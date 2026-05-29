Empower Your Career With White Hat Academy's Digital Marketing Course

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 28, 2026 7:01 am - WhiteHat Academy is excited to offer its popular Digital Marketing training programs, designed to help both beginners and working professionals build real, job-ready skills...

WhiteHat Academy is excited to offer its popular Digital Marketing training programs, designed to help both beginners and working professionals build real, job-ready skills in today's competitive online world. The job training institute is best known for its job oriented courses that are short-term but provide one of the best learning experiences.

With the advent of AI, things are evolving fast. The job market is not reflecting positive trending. With businesses across India shifting heavily to digital platforms, there's a growing demand for skilled digital marketers who know how to drive results. WhiteHat Academy's courses focus on exactly that - practical knowledge that students can apply immediately, rather than just theory.

Students learn everything to kickstart their career. Our courses are updated and regularly revised as per industry standards.

What Makes These Courses Different?

Students get hands-on training in key areas like:

.Google Ads (Search, Display, and Shopping campaigns)

.SEO fundamentals

.Social media marketing

.Keyword research

.Campaign optimization

.Analytics and performance tracking

The programs include Google-authorized certificates, which carry strong value in the industry. Training is available in both online (via Google Meet with recordings) and offline classroom formats at their Salt Lake Sector V center.

Course Options Include:

.Fundamentals of Digital Marketing (24 hours) – Perfect for beginners wanting a complete overview

.Specialized Google Ads certificate courses in Search, Display, and Shopping

.Advanced Google Ads Management for those looking to optimize campaigns like professionals

All courses come with practical assignments, live projects, and support from trainers who are Google-certified with real industry experience.

"Many people in Kolkata want to build a career in digital marketing but struggle to find training that actually prepares them for the job market," said a spokesperson from WhiteHat Education.

"Our focus has always been on making students confident enough to handle real campaigns from day one - whether they're fresh graduates, working professionals, or business owners looking to grow online."

Who Should Join? The courses welcome marketing professionals, SEO specialists, ecommerce owners, graduates, and anyone interested in social media and online advertising. Many past students have gone on to roles in brand management, social media handling, freelancing, and PPC campaign management.

Next batches are filling up quickly. Interested candidates can visit for full details, fees, and enrollment.

About WhiteHat Academy WhiteHat Academy is a Kolkata-based training institute focused on practical, industry-relevant courses in digital marketing and related fields. With experienced trainers and a strong emphasis on real-world application, they aim to bridge the gap between academic learning and actual job requirements.