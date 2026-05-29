Mindy Webb Design To Open Studio And Showroom In Sarasota

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 28, 2026 9:26 am - Local interior designer, featured on the show "Living in Florida," will open a studio and showroom in the historic Burns Court District

SARASOTA, Fla. (May 27, 2026) - Mindy Webb Design has signed a new lease for a 2,540-square-foot retail space at 610 S. Pineapple Ave. in Sarasota, where the firm will open an interior design studio and showroom in the historic Burns Court District. This luxury interior design firm plans to create a design studio where they can meet with clients and showcase their design aesthetic to the public.

Lauren Dixon and Cameron Wilson, CCIM, of Ian Black Real Estate represented Mindy Webb Design in the transaction. Michele Fuller and Heidi Haber of Ian Black Real Estate represented the landlord, South Pineapple, LLC.

“Our high-end clients love modern mixed with blends of classics for a contemporary luxury,” said Mindy Webb, founder and creative director of Mindy Webb Design.“This space will provide a beautiful atmosphere to meet with clients and to see and touch samples.”

The space will feature curated vignettes where clients can explore materials and concepts firsthand. The showroom will also display custom art sourced from artists in Los Angeles and New York, reflecting the firm's focus on high-end residential and hospitality design. The Mindy Webb Design team is designing the space and transforming the interior and exterior of the property.

Webb has more than 20 years of experience in interior design and is known for her modern aesthetic of clean lines paired with layered warmth. Her work emphasizes timeless, sophisticated spaces tailored to each client, which have included luxury hotels, restaurants and residences.

Mindy is known for designing some of the preeminent properties in the greater Sarasota area, including a gulf-front estate in the Regent Court neighborhood on Longboat Key and waterfront homes located along John Ringling Parkway. She has also worked with elite clientele on residences in The Rosewood on Lido Beach and a penthouse in the Sage on Longboat Key. Her work has been featured multiple times in Home & Design Magazine and on the TV series“Living in Florida.”

“We were thrilled to work with Mindy and her team to find a space that suited their needs and overall aesthetic,” said Lauren Dixon, sales associate at Ian Black Real Estate.“The Burns Court location is an incredible fit for this concept. The character of the space and its prime downtown setting align perfectly with the elevated experience Mindy Webb Design is creating for its clients. I can't wait to see what she does with the space.”

Mindy Webb Design plans to open the studio and showroom this fall. For more information about the firm, visit

About Ian Black Real Estate

Ian Black Real Estate (IBRE) is a boutique commercial real estate brokerage firm located in Sarasota, Fla. The firm is one of the largest commercial brokerage firms in Southwest Florida and boasts a deep knowledge of the commercial real estate market in Sarasota and Manatee counties and the surrounding area. For more information, visit