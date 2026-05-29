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TVS Racing Successfully Concludes TVS India One Make Championship (OMC) 2026 Training & Selection Program
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, May 29, 2026: Building on over four decades of racing excellence, TVS Racing today announced the successful completion of the TVS India One Make Championship (OMC) 2026 Training & Selection Program. Conducted across four cities in India, the initiative reaffirmed TVS Racing's long-standing commitment to identifying, training and nurturing the next generation of racing talent in the country. The final selection round was held between May 2026 at the Madras International Circuit (MIC), Chennai. Over 120 participants took part in the program across multiple categories - Women, Media, Rookie, Electric and TVS Apache RR310 Expert categories.
TVS India One Make Championship continues to stand as one of the country's leading rider development platforms, blending professional racing exposure with structured training to strengthen India's grassroots motorsport ecosystem and make competitive racing more accessible to aspiring riders. The 2026 season holds added significance as TVS Apache celebrates 20 years of racing-inspired performance engineering, driven by TVS Racing's 'Track to Road' philosophy. Learnings from the racetrack continue to shape not only motorcycle development, but also the training and preparation of riders for professional motorsport competition.
Participants underwent a structured training and evaluation process conducted by TVS Racing experts, focused on riding technique, consistency, track awareness and overall performance with an uncompromising emphasis on rider safety and race discipline.
Commenting on the successful completion of the program, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said,“The TVS India One Make Championship has always been focused on creating racers through a structured and professional racing ecosystem. We identify, train and develop our riders across multiple stages of their racing journey, from rookies and young talent to experienced racers competing at national and international levels. The successful completion of the 2026 Training & Selection Program reflects our continued commitment to making motorsport more accessible and building the next generation of Indian racers across categories. Through expert mentorship, race craft development and competitive track exposure, TVS Racing continues to provide a structured pathway for riders to progressively build racing skills, gain competitive exposure and transition into higher levels of motorsport. The program has also played a pivotal role in democratising motorsport in India and building a strong, inclusive racing culture in the country.”
Since the inception of the TVS India One Make Championship in 1994, TVS Racing has played a pioneering role in shaping India's motorsport landscape by building a structured and inclusive racing platform for aspiring riders. Over the last 30 years, the championship has trained and mentored more than 4,000 racers, making it one of India's most successful rider development programs with a strong focus on rider safety, race discipline and professional racing exposure.
TVS Racing, India's first factory racing team, was founded in 1982 has won several titles in the road racing, rallying, and supercross formats, contributing significantly to the development of the nation's motorsport culture. Through decades of racing experience since 1994, TVS India OMC has established one of the most organized rider development ecosystems in the nation, offering a structured rider development ecosystems, creating an easy path from beginner's training to professional racing competition in the Rookie, Women, Media, Electric, and Expert categories. TVS Racing's continued success at the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC), including multiple consecutive manufacturer and team championship victories, further highlights its leadership in developing world-class racing talent.
The initiative continues to focus on identifying emerging racing talent from across regions, encouraging wider participation from women and new-age riders, and strengthening India's grassroots motorsport ecosystem through structured training and professional mentorship under TVS Racing experts. The platform also plays an important role in building deeper engagement with the performance riding community and fostering a stronger racing culture in the country, strengthening brand affinity among performance enthusiasts.
TVS India One Make Championship continues to stand as one of the country's leading rider development platforms, blending professional racing exposure with structured training to strengthen India's grassroots motorsport ecosystem and make competitive racing more accessible to aspiring riders. The 2026 season holds added significance as TVS Apache celebrates 20 years of racing-inspired performance engineering, driven by TVS Racing's 'Track to Road' philosophy. Learnings from the racetrack continue to shape not only motorcycle development, but also the training and preparation of riders for professional motorsport competition.
Participants underwent a structured training and evaluation process conducted by TVS Racing experts, focused on riding technique, consistency, track awareness and overall performance with an uncompromising emphasis on rider safety and race discipline.
Commenting on the successful completion of the program, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said,“The TVS India One Make Championship has always been focused on creating racers through a structured and professional racing ecosystem. We identify, train and develop our riders across multiple stages of their racing journey, from rookies and young talent to experienced racers competing at national and international levels. The successful completion of the 2026 Training & Selection Program reflects our continued commitment to making motorsport more accessible and building the next generation of Indian racers across categories. Through expert mentorship, race craft development and competitive track exposure, TVS Racing continues to provide a structured pathway for riders to progressively build racing skills, gain competitive exposure and transition into higher levels of motorsport. The program has also played a pivotal role in democratising motorsport in India and building a strong, inclusive racing culture in the country.”
Since the inception of the TVS India One Make Championship in 1994, TVS Racing has played a pioneering role in shaping India's motorsport landscape by building a structured and inclusive racing platform for aspiring riders. Over the last 30 years, the championship has trained and mentored more than 4,000 racers, making it one of India's most successful rider development programs with a strong focus on rider safety, race discipline and professional racing exposure.
TVS Racing, India's first factory racing team, was founded in 1982 has won several titles in the road racing, rallying, and supercross formats, contributing significantly to the development of the nation's motorsport culture. Through decades of racing experience since 1994, TVS India OMC has established one of the most organized rider development ecosystems in the nation, offering a structured rider development ecosystems, creating an easy path from beginner's training to professional racing competition in the Rookie, Women, Media, Electric, and Expert categories. TVS Racing's continued success at the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC), including multiple consecutive manufacturer and team championship victories, further highlights its leadership in developing world-class racing talent.
The initiative continues to focus on identifying emerging racing talent from across regions, encouraging wider participation from women and new-age riders, and strengthening India's grassroots motorsport ecosystem through structured training and professional mentorship under TVS Racing experts. The platform also plays an important role in building deeper engagement with the performance riding community and fostering a stronger racing culture in the country, strengthening brand affinity among performance enthusiasts.
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