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Cherif, Ahmed Open Ostrava Elite Campaign With Dominant Win

Cherif, Ahmed Open Ostrava Elite Campaign With Dominant Win


2026-05-29 03:01:56
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar's former Olympic bronze medal-winning beach volleyball duo Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan made a strong start to their 2026 Beach Pro Tour campaign at the Ostrava Elite 16 in the Czech Republic, defeating Latvia's Ardis Bedritis and Arturs Rinkevics in straight sets, 21-18, 21-14, in their opening Pool B match yesterday.

The Qatari pair, who were among the most successful teams on the 2025 Beach Pro Tour with four gold medals, headline Pool B and are set to continue their campaign today with two key matches against USA's Taylor Crabb and Andrew Benesh, and France's Joadel Genevieve Gardoque and Elouan Chouikh-Barbez.

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The Peninsula

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