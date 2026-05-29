Cherif, Ahmed Open Ostrava Elite Campaign With Dominant Win

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar's former Olympic bronze medal-winning beach volleyball duo Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan made a strong start to their 2026 Beach Pro Tour campaign at the Ostrava Elite 16 in the Czech Republic, defeating Latvia's Ardis Bedritis and Arturs Rinkevics in straight sets, 21-18, 21-14, in their opening Pool B match yesterday.

The Qatari pair, who were among the most successful teams on the 2025 Beach Pro Tour with four gold medals, headline Pool B and are set to continue their campaign today with two key matches against USA's Taylor Crabb and Andrew Benesh, and France's Joadel Genevieve Gardoque and Elouan Chouikh-Barbez.