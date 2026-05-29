Bihar Fugitive Wanted In Murder, Kidnapping Cases Arrested In Surat

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, May 29 (IANS) A man wanted in connection with multiple serious offences, including murder, attempted murder and kidnapping cases registered in Bihar, and absconding for around three years, has been arrested by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Surat City Police from the Udhna area, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Raja Jha, originally from Vikrampur village under Cheria Bariarpur police station limits in Begusarai district of Bihar, was traced to a room on the terrace of Vipul Fashion shop on Udhna Station Road No. 3.

Acting on a specific Intelligence input, SOG teams maintained surveillance at the location and apprehended him without incident.

"The operation was conducted under the supervision of senior police officers, including Surat City Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajdipsinh Nakum, and Police Inspector A.S. Sonara," police said.

According to officials, the accused was wanted in four criminal cases registered at different police stations in Begusarai district.

These include a case registered at Chhaurahi police station under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); and three separate cases at Cheria Bariarpur police station, including one under Sections 341, 324, 307, 504, 506 and 34 of the IPC; another under Sections 109(1), 126(2), 115(2), 352 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Section 27 of the Arms Act; and a further case under Sections 87 and 3(5) of the BNS.

Police said preliminary investigation and interrogation revealed that the accused was allegedly involved in a case dating back to August 2023, when a buried body was recovered from agricultural land in Begusarai district.

The deceased was later identified as Rohini Nandan, aged 28, a resident of Vikrampur village.

Investigators stated that in May 2023, associates linked to the accused allegedly entered the victim's house with the intent of committing theft during the night.

"When the victim's brother, Jankinandan, raised an alarm after waking up, he was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons, sustaining serious injuries. A complaint in this regard was lodged by the victim's mother, Karidevi, at Cheria Bariarpur police station," police said.

It was further stated that after the registration of the case, attempts were allegedly made by co-accused to pressure the victim's family to reach a compromise, which was not accepted.

Police also noted that the deceased had previously been involved in cases of theft and robbery and was known in the locality, which, according to the investigation, contributed to prior enmity between the parties.

As per the interrogation details, the accused allegedly admitted that on August 24, 2023, the victim was called to Moiyu Vinpur (Naya Nagar) over a phone call.

He was then allegedly abducted in a four-wheeler vehicle, assaulted during transit, and taken to a secluded, bushy area in Shyampur, where he was fatally attacked with an axe on the head.

The body was subsequently buried at the spot, after which the accused and associates fled the scene.

"Following his arrest in Surat, the accused has been handed over to Bihar Police for further legal proceedings in the pending cases," officials said.