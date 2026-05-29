Keralam: Governor Outlines UDF Govt's Policy, Avoids Central Critique

Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday delivered the first policy address of the 16th State Legislative Assembly, marking the maiden policy declaration of the United Democratic Front (UDF) government led by Chief Minister VD Satheesan. The Governor was received at the Assembly by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister VD Satheesan, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sunny Joseph, among others.

In a notable departure from previous political narratives, the Governor's policy address to the 16th State Assembly refrained from making any criticism of the Central government. During the address, Governor Arlekar emphasised that the public sector requires urgent reform and stressed that efforts to secure financial support and ensure fair and equitable treatment from the Union Government would be strengthened.

Economic Vision for Keralam

He also highlighted the government's ambition to transform Keralam into a port-led economic hub. "My Government will implement an integrated development programme harnessing the full potential of Kerala's 600.15 kilometre coastline, 44 rivers, 34 lakes and 4 international airports. My Government aims to transform the State into an integrated port-led hub," he said.

'Indira Guarantees' Welfare Initiatives

He also announced the Indira guarantees, which included five flagship welfare initiatives. It was included in the UDF manifesto during the Assembly Elections. The five announcements include free bus rides for all women on state transport (KSRTC) buses, a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for all college-going female students, enhancement of welfare pensions for the elderly and vulnerable sections to Rs 3,000 per month, up to Rs 25 lakh in health insurance coverage per household named in memory of former Keralam Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to support young entrepreneurs.

"Kerala's youth are ambitious, educated and capable; this guarantee gives them the seed capital to prove their potential at home rather than abroad," he said.

'Operation Toofaan' to Combat Drug Menace

Additionally, he highlighted 'Operation Toofaan' as the new operation being undertaken by Keralam Police to signal a swift, unyielding tactical assault aimed at completely uprooting the State's drug network.

"Our focus is to weaponise statutory laws like the NDPS Act and PIT-NDPS Act to permanently freeze assets, dismantle inter-State supply chains, and construct a proactive, impenetrable security shield around our society," he said.

White Paper on State Finances

He further emphasised the government's commitment to transparency and fiscal accountability, announcing the formation of an expert committee to prepare a comprehensive White Paper on the state's financial health.

"The Government strongly believes that the people of Kerala must have clarity on the actual financial position of the State, including liabilities, pending commitments and fiscal obligations," he said. "The White Paper will be placed before the people to provide a clear picture of the State's finances and to lay the foundation for a transparent and responsible financial recovery strategy," he added.

Welfare and Development Projects

Despite facing significant financial challenges, the Governor reiterated that welfare measures, including social security pensions, public healthcare, education support and other welfare schemes will continue to be prioritised.

"My Government will implement the Malabar Temple Pilgrimage Project, connecting major temples into an integrated pilgrimage circuit that enhances the experience of devotees while promoting tourism and local livelihoods across the region. The Eco-friendly Accident Safe Yathra - EASY Darshan Project - will be implemented across all Devaswom institutions, ensuring that pilgrims can undertake temple visits safely, comfortably and in an environmentally responsible manner," he said.

New Administrative Reforms

He also announced the introduction of a registration process for migrant workers through a unified portal, ensuring coordination among departments concerned and integration of all departmental services to provide efficient and streamlined support.

In a first in the history of the Keralam Assembly, the proceedings began with the rendition of "Vande Mataram." However, only the opening portion of the national song was played by the police band. The presentation was instrumental, without the lyrics being sung.

"My Government, in the very first meeting of the Council of Ministers, has taken the decision to create a dedicated department for the welfare of the elderly, the first such department among the States in the country," he said.

First Cabinet Decisions

This comes after VD Satheesan led the newly formed government's first Cabinet meeting on May 20, where a series of welfare-oriented decisions were announced, focusing on social support and public welfare. Among the key decisions was the creation of a new department for the welfare of senior citizens. The Cabinet also announced a Rs 3,000 increase in the monthly honorarium of ASHA workers, fulfilling a long-standing demand raised during their protest outside the Secretariat. In addition, the government approved a Rs 1,000 monthly hike for Anganwadi workers and helpers, school cooking staff, pre-primary teachers and ayahs.

Another major decision taken in the first Cabinet meeting was the introduction of free travel for women on KSRTC buses, which will come into effect from June 15 under the government's social welfare commitments. The Cabinet further constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged attacks on Congress leaders during the 2023 Nava Kerala Yatra led by former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

UDF Assumes Power

Ending a ten-year hiatus, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) officially assumed power in Keralam on Monday. In a grand, packed ceremony held at the Central Stadium in the state capital, 61-year-old VD Satheesan took the oath of office and secrecy as the state's 13th Chief Minister. (ANI)

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