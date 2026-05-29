Uzbekistan's Ucell Embraces AI For Energy Optimization With Chinese ZTE

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Chinese telecommunications equipment manufacturer ZTE Corporation and Uzbek mobile operator Ucell have announced the full commercial deployment of an artificial intelligence-powered energy efficiency solution across Ucell's network in Uzbekistan, Trend reports, citing ZTE.

The AI-RAN solution employs artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to dynamically optimize network energy consumption based on real-time traffic demand. During periods of low utilization, the system automatically activates power-saving modes at individual base stations and cells while maintaining network performance and service quality.

According to the companies, network energy efficiency, measured by the volume of data transmitted per kilowatt-hour, increased by 10.6 percent. This improvement enables the network to handle higher traffic volumes with the same level of energy consumption, thereby contributing to reduced operating costs and lower carbon emissions.

The system is based on a two-layer artificial intelligence architecture. The network layer is responsible for traffic forecasting and strategic management, while the base station layer manages real-time operations and network monitoring. The platform implements multi-level energy-saving mechanisms ranging from symbol-level optimization to hardware-level controls.

The solution also continuously monitors service quality before, during, and after the activation of power-saving modes. In cases where key performance indicators indicate instability, the system automatically disables energy-saving functions to ensure network reliability.

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