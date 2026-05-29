Georgia Adopts Modern Data Technologies In Joint IMF Development Program
The upcoming institutional roadmap was finalized during an introductory meeting between Geostat Executive Director Gogita Todradze, IMF Resident Representative Andrew Jewell, and CCAMTAC Director Holger Floerkemeier.
Under the agreed development framework, the organizations plan to deploy updated international statistical methodologies across Georgia's macroeconomic statistics, national accounts, and price indices.--
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