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Azerbaijani Oil Moves Down In Price
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $1.73, or 1.17%, on May 28 from the previous level, coming in at $100.57 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend .
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $1.69, or 1.7%, to $98.38 per barrel.
The price of URALS crude decreased by $2.39, or 3.1%, to $73.87 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dipped by $2.79, or 2.8%, to $96.80 per barrel.--
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