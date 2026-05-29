War Update: 267 Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day, Heavy Fighting In Pokrovsk, Huliaipole Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in its operational update as of 08:00 on Friday, May 29, Ukrinform reports.

According to the General Staff, Russian forces carried out one missile strike and 86 airstrikes, using one missile and 269 guided aerial bombs. The enemy also deployed 7,881 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,806 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 77 strikes from multiple launch rocket systems.

Airstrikes targeted the areas of Mala Slobidka and Nova Sloboda in the Sumy region.

Ukrainian missile forces and artillery struck one Russian artillery system over the past day.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, five clashes were recorded. Russian forces carried out seven airstrikes, dropped 15 guided bombs, and conducted 99 shelling attacks, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Russian troops attempted nine assaults near Starytsia, Prylipky, Veterynarne, Sheviakivka, and Lyman, as well as toward Izbytske and Ternova.

On the Kupiansk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks near Kivsharivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Kupiansk.

On the Lyman axis, 13 Russian attempts to advance toward Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novomykhailivka, Lyman, Drobysheve, and Dibrova were repelled.

On the Sloviansk axis, Ukrainian forces stopped four enemy advances near Rai-Oleksandrivka, Zakitne, and Riznykivka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, three assaults were repelled near Tykhonivka and Markove.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, Russian forces carried out 16 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, and Stepanivka.

Ukrainian forces strike Russian radar in Crimea, drone control centers in Donetsk region

On the Pokrovsk axis, Ukrainian forces stopped 46 assault attempts near Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and Novopavlivka.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, Russian troops carried out two attacks near Sicheneve and Zlahoda.

On the Huliaipole axis, 32 assaults were recorded near Myrne, Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Rybne, Tsvitkove, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, and Charivne.

On the Orikhiv axis, Russian forces attempted two advances near Shcherbaky.

On the Dnipro River axis, Ukrainian defenders stopped a Russian assault near Bilohrudyi Island.

No signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected on the Volyn and Polissia axes.

Photo: AFU General Staff