Latam Pre-Open May 29: Producers Rotate Back, Mexico Cracks 70,000

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Facts The world's verdict. Thursday delivered a third regime change in three sessions - NASDAQ +0.91% to 26,917 led by MSFT +3.47%, S&P +0.58% to 7,564, and the VIX fell another 3.38% to 15.74 even as the index made fresh highs, extending the volatility unwind to a cumulative −7.7% over two sessions and inverting Wednesday's vol-down-equity-flat signature. Psychology read. Producers and tech rotated back with XME +2.88%, COPX +2.73%, GDX +2.04% and XLK +1.31% leading while financials and defensives faded - XLF −0.29%, XLU −1.13%, XLP −0.18% - the exact inversion of Wednesday's defensive bid and the third leadership flip of the week. Dominant anomaly. The Asian session is ripping while Europe is uniformly red - KOSPI +3.34%, Taiwan +2.93%, Nikkei +2.62%, Jakarta +1.43%, ASX +1.39% against a European tape that closed Thursday entirely red with CAC −0.23%, DAX −0.34%, SSMI −0.96%, OMXS30 −1.02% - the widest single-day intra-regional spread of the run. The macro story the tape is choosing. Bonds extended their bid with TLT +0.52% to confirm the disinflation umpire is consistent across every leadership rotation, and the producer-versus-underlying split returned in compressed form with XME +2.88% while crude held flat at USO −0.19% - the leg that broke Wednesday is stitching itself back without the energy underlying having to bounce. LatAm inheritance. Mexico broke 70,000 with IPC closing 68,866 (−1.68% from a 70,103 open), Brazil sagged for a fifth session at BVSP 175,063 (−0.39%), and the Argentine cycle cooled materially with SUPV +0.98% and BMA +2.78% - magnitudes a fraction of Wednesday's 5 to 9 percent prints - leaving the Andean copper bid via SCCO +3.80% as the morning's only clean regional confirmation. Thursday's session delivered a third regime change in three sessions, and the whipsaw itself is now the signal that conviction has drained from the macro tape at the leadership level. Producers and tech rotated back as Wednesday's defensive bid faded, bonds extended their disinflation vote with TLT +0.52%, and the Asian session ripped overnight while Europe traded uniformly red. The mechanism is positioning at the sector and regional axes - every two-day trade is being unwound by the third - but the underlying macro umpire is consistent across each rotation, with bonds bid in every regime. Mexico cracked 70,000, Brazil sagged for a fifth session, the Argentine ADR cycle cooled to a fraction of Wednesday's prints, and Southern Copper at +3.80% inherited the metals bid as the only clean regional confirmation. The setup would be falsified if Friday's session locks in producer leadership for a second consecutive day, which would confirm the Tuesday-and-Thursday rhythm as a genuine bias rather than a positioning whipsaw. 01 The world's verdict Wall Street voted for a third time in four sessions to flip its leadership. The S&P 500 closed 7,564 (+0.58%), the NASDAQ 26,917 (+0.91%) led by Microsoft at +3.47%, and the Dow held essentially flat at 50,669 (+0.05%) - but the index prints understate what shifted underneath. Producers and growth replaced Wednesday's defensive bid with XME +2.88%, COPX +2.73%, GDX +2.04%, ITA Aerospace +2.21%, XLV +1.40%, XLK +1.31%, URA +1.18%, XBI Biotech +1.15% and the semis via SMH +0.73%; against that the defensive complex that had led Wednesday rolled over - XLU −1.13%, XLRE −0.49%, XLP −0.18% - and financials faded with XLF −0.29% and KRE −0.04%. The VIX collapsed another 3.38% to 15.74, taking the cumulative two-session unwind to −7.7%. That is a vol bid being unwound day after day without a fresh hedge build replacing it, and it is the signature of position trimmings into the long-weekend US calendar rather than fresh long positioning arriving with conviction. The Wednesday call audit reads as one nail (the Brazilian fade extended to a fifth session as projected), two partials (the Argentine ADR cycle cooled materially rather than breaking outright, with SUPV at +0.98% versus the prior 9.24%, and the crude stabilisation arrived without the reversal the kill switch required), one clean miss (the Mexican 70,000 line failed to hold and gave back 1.68% in a single session), and one inversion (the producer-versus-underlying split returned within 24 hours of being called collapsed). Score it one nail, two partials, one miss, one inversion. The producer trade is now the second leadership flip in three sessions, which is the strongest single confirmation that the regime is positioning-driven rather than fundamentally anchored. 02 The psychology dashboard

Metric Reading 30d Pct Read Fear gauge (VIX + VVIX) 15.74 n/a VIX down 7.7% over two sessions - vol fully unwound into the long weekend. Greed gauge (high-beta vs defensive) +4.01 pp n/a XME +2.88% vs XLU −1.13% - high beta back in front, third flip of the week. Conviction (breadth × magnitude) 2 of 5 n/a US bid + Asia bid + metals bid; FX flat; LatAm faded - partial alignment, no consensus. Dispersion (best minus worst region) 4.36 pp n/a KOSPI +3.34% vs OMXS30 −1.02% - widest intra-day regional spread of the run. Safe-haven bid (gold + JPY + UST) mixed-bid n/a TLT +0.52% bid, GLD +1.05% bid, JPY flat - bonds and gold both vote disinflation. Rotation signal (sector leadership shift) inverting n/a Wednesday's defensive bid replaced by Thursday's producer-and-tech bid - third flip.

The dashboard's single most diagnostic move is the rotation signal flipping for a third time in the week. Tuesday's tech-and-producer leadership gave way to Wednesday's defensive bid which gave way to Thursday's return of producers and tech, and a three-flip rhythm is the signature of a tape where the marginal trader has stopped underwriting a regime and is now trading the next two-day window rather than the next two-month one. The greed gauge widened sharply back to +4.01 points, the dispersion gauge hit the widest reading of the run at 4.36 points between Korea and Sweden, and the safe-haven bid quietly extended with both bonds and gold up on the same day. The lead emotion is whiplash rather than fear or greed; the conviction reading at two-of-five is one rung above Wednesday's one-of-five but still far below the four-and-five readings of the prior week.

Live Market IntelligenceLatin America - Cross-Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Latin America - Cross-Market Board

Regional

May 29, 2026 · 03:24

Ibovespa · benchmark 175,063-0.39% +26.05% over 12 months

Market breadth · 5 names 60% advancing

3 ▲ advancing2 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.03 -0.13%

USD / MXN 17.32 0.00%

USD / CLP 890.54 -0.12%

USD / COP 3,639 -0.91%

USD / ARS 1,409 -0.04%

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

175,063

-0.39%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,866

-1.65%



S&P IPSAChile

10,897

+0.55%



S&P MERVALArgentina

3,089,497

+0.57%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,182.57

-0.56%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

19,767

+0.37%



Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 175,063 -0.39% +26.05% 175,744 - - - IPSA 10,897 +0.55% - 10,838 - - - IPC MEX 68,866 -1.65% +17.25% 70,021 - - - MERVAL 3,089,497 +0.57% +31.79% 3,072,011 - - - COLCAP 2,182.57 -0.56% - 9.04 9.05 9.02 4,133 BVL PERÚ 19,767 +0.37% - 19,694 19,805 19,653 - USD/BRL 5.03 -0.13% -11.54% 5.04 5.04 5.03 - EUR/BRL 5.86 -0.53% -8.27% 5.89 5.88 5.86 - USD/MXN 17.32 0.00% -10.66% 17.32 17.33 17.29 - USD/CLP 890.54 -0.12% -5.15% 891.65 890.54 890.54 - USD/COP 3,639 -0.91% -11.75% 3,672 3,645 3,637 - USD/PEN 3.39 -0.42% -4.95% 3.41 3.41 3.39 - USD/ARS 1,409 -0.04% +21.44% 1,410 1,409 1,409 - USD/UYU 40.09 +1.47% -2.33% 39.51 40.09 40.09 - USD/PYG 6,039 +0.35% -23.32% 6,017 6,039 6,039 - USD/BOB 6.85 +1.66% +1.70% 6.74 6.85 6.85 - USD/DOP 58.10 -0.34% -0.43% 58.30 58.52 58.10 - USD/CRC 449.56 +2.01% -9.38% 440.72 449.56 449.56 -

Largest moves today USD/CRC449.56+2.01% USD/BOB6.85+1.66% IPC MEX68,866-1.65% USD/UYU40.09+1.47% USD/COP3,639-0.91% MERVAL3,089,497+0.57% COLCAP2,182.57-0.56% IPSA10,897+0.55%

The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.39%, with breadth positive - 3 of 5 names higher. MERVAL led, while IPC MEX lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 28 May 2026 Brazil Moves to Fix Its Stock-Market Watchdog

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03 The producer-versus-underlying split returns - the dominant anomaly

The defining cross-asset signal of Tuesday's tape was the gap between commodity underlyings selling and producer equities buying; the defining signal of Wednesday's tape was that gap collapsing; and the defining signal of Thursday's tape is the gap reopening within 24 hours without the underlying having to confirm. XME Mining ran +2.88% with COPX Copper Miners +2.73%, GDX Gold Miners +2.04% and URA Uranium +1.18%, while crude held essentially flat with USO −0.19% and the broader commodity index DBC up only 0.78%. The producer-equity bid is back at scale but the underlying commodity tape is not driving it - the move is being underwritten by lower yields (TLT +0.52%) and the multiple-expansion mechanism the producer trade relies on, not by a fresh demand read. That is a narrower, less confident version of Tuesday's setup, and it is why the second consecutive day of producer leadership becomes the single most important confirmation question into Friday's open.

What confirms the regime through the Friday cash open is whether Microsoft and the semis carry over - MSFT closed +3.47% on a print that lifted the entire mega-cap tech complex with NVDA +0.78%, AMZN +0.79% and AAPL +0.53%, and a second consecutive session of tech extension would lock in the leadership flip as a genuine bias rather than a positioning unwind. The kill switch is the metals bid breaking, with XME at +2.88% needing to hold its gains for the producer-multiple expansion to remain the working thesis; a flat-to-red Friday in mining equity would expose Thursday's bid as the same one-session whipsaw that has defined the week, and the Petrobras print at PBR −0.69% on a day crude stabilised confirms the Brazilian local market is no longer treating the producer-trade as a regional read, which removes the LatAm leverage to the global mechanism.

Pair Spread (pp) What it means KOSPI Korea (+3.34%) vs OMXS30 Sweden (−1.02%) +4.36 Widest intra-day regional spread of the run - Asia bid, Europe rolled. EWY Korea ETF (+4.10%) vs EWW Mexico ETF (−0.94%) +5.04 In NY hours Korea ran while Mexico cracked - the regional axis flipped. SCCO (+3.80%) vs CIB (−2.25%) +6.05 Andean copper vs Colombian banking - metals bid the only LatAm confirmation. XME Mining (+2.88%) vs XLU Utilities (−1.13%) +4.01 The producer-bid returns at scale against the defensives that led Wednesday. MSFT (+3.47%) vs JPM (−0.85%) +4.32 Tech mega-cap vs the big bank - growth back, financials sold.

04 Asia rips, Europe rolls - the cross-regional spread

The 4.36-point spread between Korea and Sweden is the widest intra-day regional dispersion of the run, and it captures the new global picture in one number. The Asian session ripped overnight with the KOSPI at +3.34%, Taiwan +2.93%, the Nikkei +2.62%, Jakarta +1.43% and the ASX +1.39% - the exact inversion of Wednesday's red-across-Asia tape - while Europe closed Thursday uniformly lower with every tracked benchmark in the red and the Swiss SSMI at −0.96% the standout weak print. The mechanism is the Asian semi-and-export complex inheriting the US tech bid one venue earlier than usual because the long-weekend US calendar is pulling positioning forward by a session, and the Mexican IPC's 1.68% decline through 70,000 is the regional translation that says the previous week's US-handoff bid is no longer translating downstream automatically. The widest single-name regional print sits between Southern Copper at +3.80% and Bancolombia at −2.25%, a 6.05-point Andean dispersion that flags the Chilean and Peruvian mining tape as the only LatAm bid worth carrying.

05 Disinflation survives the whipsaw - the macro story the tape is choosing

Across three regime changes in three sessions, one thing has not moved: bonds remain bid. TLT closed +0.52% on Thursday after +0.24% on Wednesday after +0.50% on Tuesday - the long-end duration trade has voted the same way through Tuesday's producer bid, Wednesday's defensive rotation and Thursday's producer return, which is the strongest single confirmation that the macro umpire on the tape is the disinflation read rather than any of the equity leadership stories competing above it. Gold confirmed for the first time this week with GLD +1.05% to 412.77, silver via SLV +1.27%, and the broader commodity index DBC modest at +0.78% with the agri complex green and crude flat - the bid is the multiple-expansion leg of disinflation pricing rather than the demand-acceleration leg of a growth-rerating, which is exactly the read TLT's three-day continuous bid is signalling.

The dissent on the tape is regional rather than asset-class. Europe traded uniformly red while Asia ripped and the US ground higher; Mexico cracked its 70,000 line while Korea and Taiwan rallied 3 to 4 percent; the Argentine cycle cooled materially after a fourth consecutive 5-to-9-percent print on Wednesday, with SUPV at +0.98% and BMA at +2.78%, a fraction of the prior session's magnitude. The trade going into Friday is consensus-long on disinflation across the macro umpire but cannot find consensus on which equity leadership the disinflation read justifies. The cyclical leg returned Thursday, the defensive leg led Wednesday, the tech leg led Tuesday; each gets one or two sessions of leadership before the next rotation arrives, and the bond market is the only asset whose vote has not changed.

Pair Now Live % Cross-asset read DXY proxy mixed n/a G10 crosses split - the dollar lost its Wednesday lift but did not break. EUR/USD 1.1646 −0.05% Euro essentially unchanged - Europe's red close did not feed through to the cross. USD/JPY 159.31 +0.05% Yen flat through Asia's ripping session - no safe-haven flow into JPY. USD/BRL 5.03 −0.13% Real firmer overnight - currency confirms a stabilisation of Brazil's equity slide. USD/MXN 17.32 +0.04% Peso flat despite the IPC breaking 70,000 - FX still pricing the carry anchor. USD/ARS 1,409 −0.04% Peso flat for a sixth session - equity ran without the currency yet again. EUR/BRL 5.86 −0.54% Real firmer on the cross too - the BRL bid is broad rather than dollar-specific.

06 What FX is telling us

FX is the cleanest cross-asset confirmation that no global narrative is winning by margin. The dollar's Wednesday lift is partially gone but did not break - EUR/USD held 1.16, GBP/USD added 0.33%, USD/JPY held flat through a session in which every major Asian index rallied - and the safe-haven flow that would normally accompany Asia's overnight strength is absent. The Latin block is the more diagnostic read. The real firmed against both the dollar and the euro for the first time this week, with USD/BRL at 5.03 and EUR/BRL at 5.86 down 0.54%, which says the FX vote on Brazilian assets is mildly constructive even as the Ibovespa traded down for a fifth session - the bid is in the currency rather than in equity. The Argentine peso flat at 1,409 for a sixth consecutive session through one of the largest ADR cycles of the year is the persistent divergence that says the country trade is dollar-flow positioning rather than capital repatriation, and the Mexican peso flat at 17.32 despite the IPC breaking 70,000 says the Banxico carry anchor is still holding even where the equity leg failed.

Instrument Now Live % Cross-asset read BTC 73,547 +0.01% Stabilised after Wednesday's 1.98% sell - pinned in a 72-74k range. ETH 2,010 +0.12% Just back above 2,000 - recovered the level Wednesday broke. Gold (GLD) 412.77 +1.05% Gold reversed its Wednesday sell - confirms the disinflation umpire. Crude (USO) 130.78 −0.19% Crude finally stabilised after three breaks - energy stress paused, not resolved. Copper (CPER) 39.06 +1.51% Industrial demand read bid back - supports the producer rotation. Natural Gas (UNG) 11.89 +6.35% Largest commodity print of the day - energy split internally.

07 Crypto and commodities - the tells outside equity hours

Crypto stabilised but did not recover. Bitcoin held a 72-74k range after Wednesday's 1.98% break with the print at 73,547 essentially flat, Ethereum just reclaimed the 2,000 line at 2,010 (+0.12%), and the alt complex went mixed with NEAR +3.02% the lone strong print against a tape where 8 of 15 names sat flat or red. That is a complex pricing the same uncertainty the equity tape priced - no fresh selling, no fresh buying, the marginal trader stepping back. Commodities sent the cleanest single signal: gold and silver both bid (+1.05% and +1.27%), copper bid back at +1.51%, and natural gas the largest single move of the day at +6.35% on supply-specific tightness. Against that crude held essentially flat at USO −0.19%, the third regime change of the week leaving the energy break paused without reversal. The combination is the producer-bid rotation finding its underlying confirmation in metals while energy declines to participate in either direction.

08 LatAm translation

Brazil: The Ibovespa heads into Friday after closing 175,063 (−0.39%), a fifth consecutive losing session that took the index just under the 175,000 line that Wednesday's piece flagged as the test level. EWZ closed flat at 0.00% in NY hours, PBR ADR moderated to −0.69% as crude stabilised, and the financial complex extended its slide with ITUB −1.01%, BBD −1.12% and JBS −2.12%. The single offsetting print is USD/BRL firming to 5.03 (−0.13%) with EUR/BRL down 0.54% - the FX vote on Brazilian assets is mildly constructive even as the equity tape continues to fade. The cash open is the test of whether Brazil can find a flat-to-green session for the first time this week or whether the fifth-day fade extends into a six-day decline.

Mexico: Mexico broke 70,000 in textbook fashion - the IPC closed 68,866 (−1.68% from the 70,103 open), the EWW ETF gave back 0.94% in NY hours, and the defensive-growth bid that had carried the index through the week reversed in a single session. The mechanism is the same producer-rotation that lifted the US tape running against Mexican defensive-complex weights: WALMEX faded, the airports were not strong enough, and the financials underperformed even as the rest of the US handoff turned positive. USD/MXN at 17.32 held essentially flat - the carry anchor is intact even as the equity leg failed - and Friday's open is the test of whether 68,500 holds as the next support or whether the break extends into a return below the prior cycle's 68,400 floor.

Argentina: The ADR cycle cooled materially after Wednesday's fourth-cycle explosion. SUPV closed +0.98%, BMA +2.78%, GGAL +1.38%, YPF +0.79%, BBAR +0.69%, BAP −1.94% - a fraction of the prior session's 5 to 9 percent magnitudes and the first session of the run where the bank ADRs did not all post green. MERVAL closed 3,089,496 (+0.57% intraday), the local print modest by comparison. USD/ARS at 1,409 (−0.04%) extended the FX-versus-equity divergence to a sixth session: the equity cycle keeps cycling without the currency confirming, and the cycle's cooling is the first signal in two weeks that the fresh-capital read may be fatiguing. The Friday open tests whether the cycle stabilises at modest green prints or breaks into the first red session that has defined the prior cycles' endings.

Chile, Colombia, Peru: The Andean trio inherited the metals bid as the clean regional confirmation. Southern Copper closed SCCO +3.80%, the morning's strongest single-name regional print, with Buenaventura BVN +1.10% and TGS +1.32% extending the producer rotation into the Andean tape. USD/CLP firmed to 890.54 (−0.12%) and USD/PEN to 3.39 (−0.41%) - both copper-linked FX names confirmed the metals bid with currency strength, which is the bilateral confirmation the Argentine tape has yet to produce. The dissent inside the Andean read is Colombian banking, with Bancolombia CIB at −2.25% and Grupo Aval at −1.47% extending the underperformance against the Argentine peers and confirming the COLCAP weakness flagged in prior pieces, while Ecopetrol EC closed −0.90% as the local refining-margin support against crude weakness exhausted.

LatAm open: Whether Mexico holds 68,500 after the 70,000 break, whether Brazil prints its first flat-to-green session of the week at the 175,000 line, and whether the Argentine cycle cool extends into the first red ADR session in two weeks. The Andean copper bid via SCCO is the morning's cleanest relative trade. European cash close (around 12:00 BRT): Whether Europe stabilises after a fully-red Thursday close or rolls into a second consecutive losing session. A second red Friday close would extend the regional dispersion at the widest reading of the run. US cash open (10:30 BRT): Whether Microsoft and the semis extend Thursday's tech leadership for a second consecutive session and lock in the producer rotation as a genuine bias. The XLK-versus-XLU spread at 2.44 points is the cleanest tradable intraday signal - extension confirms the regime, compression confirms the whipsaw. Friday May 29: Month-end positioning flow plus any US data print into the long weekend land on a tape already showing three regime changes in three sessions. Liquidity will thin into the European close and the equity bid that has carried Thursday needs to defend itself against the end-of-month rebalances. Binary risk: Any inflation surprise - particularly a hot PCE or wages print - would force the disinflation thesis to reverse simultaneously across bonds, gold, and the producer-multiple expansion that underpinned Thursday's bid. The Asian session's overnight rip leaves the global tape leveraged to the US confirming or rejecting the cycle reset.

09 The trading-day mapFrequently Asked Questions What did the world tape decide overnight, in one sentence?

Wall Street voted for a third leadership flip in three sessions with NASDAQ +0.91% led by Microsoft's +3.47% lifting the producer and tech complex back to the top of the tape, the VIX collapsed another 3.38% to 15.74 for a cumulative two-day −7.7% unwind, the Asian session ripped overnight with the KOSPI +3.34%, Taiwan +2.93% and the Nikkei +2.62%, Europe closed Thursday uniformly red, and Mexico cracked the 70,000 line that Wednesday's piece had flagged as the level to defend. The signal is that the whipsaw across three regime changes in three sessions has itself become the regime - markets cannot underwrite a leadership view, but the disinflation umpire confirmed by TLT +0.52% and GLD +1.05% remains consistent under the rotations.

What is the psychology dashboard saying that the price tape isn't?

The dashboard's rotation signal has flipped three times in three sessions, which is the strongest possible signal that the regime is positioning-driven rather than fundamentally anchored. The conviction reading sits at two-of-five, one rung above Wednesday's one-of-five but still well below the prior week's four-and-five readings, and the dispersion gauge hit the widest reading of the run at 4.36 points between Korea and Sweden. The lead emotion is whiplash, not fear or greed, and the structural read is that institutional money is trading inside two-day windows rather than two-month ones. The signal hidden by the surface S&P close near record territory is that the leadership underneath is whipsawing every session, which is the textbook footprint of a market trying to find a regime rather than holding one.

Which global signal matters most for the LatAm session today?

The Asian overnight rip combined with Mexico's 70,000 break is the single most consequential pairing for the LatAm regional translation. Korea's KOSPI rallied 3.34% and Taiwan 2.93% on a session that should have lifted the EM bid into the US handoff, but Mexico instead cracked through its key support and the EWW ETF gave back 0.94% in NY hours - the Asian bid is not translating downstream into LatAm automatically. The relative trade for Friday's open is to size the Andean copper bid through Southern Copper at +3.80% and Buenaventura at +1.10% while watching whether Mexico can hold 68,500 and whether the Argentine cycle's cooling becomes a roll. The Argentine ADR rhythm of Thursday rally, Friday fade across the prior three cycles is the single highest-frequency pattern on the LatAm tape and Friday's session is its fifth test.

What would falsify this morning's read?

A second consecutive day of producer and tech leadership in the US session is the clearest kill switch in the bullish direction. If MSFT extends, XME holds its gains, and XLK extends Thursday's +1.31%, the leadership flip moves from a two-session whipsaw to a genuine bias and the Tuesday-and-Thursday rhythm establishes the cyclical-producer trade as the working regime. The bearish falsifier is the metals bid breaking - a flat-to-red XME and COPX on Friday would expose Thursday's bid as the same one-session whipsaw that has defined the week, and the producer-multiple expansion thesis that bonds confirmed three sessions in a row would lose its equity expression. The secondary risk is a hot PCE inflation print, which would force bonds to reverse and break the disinflation umpire that has been the only consistent vote across every leadership rotation.

Connected Coverage

Thursday's Pre-Open - the global tape read this Friday edition measures against - sits in our May 28 readout, and Wednesday's Argentine-unwind piece in our May 20 Argentina readout. The Brazil Morning Call that picks up where this piece leaves off is filed daily on the Markets desk. The Argentine ADR cycle is tracked on our Argentina desk, Mexico's break of 70,000 sits on the Mexico desk, and the broader regional tape on our Latin America markets page.

Reported by Richard Mann for The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 29, 2026, pre-Brazilian open. Global sweep across 164 instruments via EODHD, covering the live Friday Asian session prints, the Thursday May 28 close on US and European equity venues, plus live FX, crypto, and commodity proxies. Equity data is the prior session close on each venue; FX, crypto, and commodity levels live as of the pre-open sweep. Instruments returning stale or delisted data were excluded from the count and the breadth math.

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