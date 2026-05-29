Hotels In Qatar See Eid Staycation Surge As Holiday Drives Hospitality Boom

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hotels across Qatar are witnessing a surge in bookings during the Eid Al Adha holiday as residents and visitors increasingly opt for staycations, providing a significant boost to the country's hospitality sector and reinforcing Qatar's growing appeal as a leisure destination.

From luxury beachfront resorts and family-friendly properties to city hotels offering curated holiday packages, the Eid break has become one of the busiest periods for the hospitality industry, with strong occupancy levels driven by families seeking short getaways, wellness experiences, entertainment and dining offers without travelling abroad.

Industry stakeholders say the trend of local staycations continues to gain momentum, supported by Qatar's expanding hospitality landscape, world-class amenities and a packed calendar of Eid activities across the country.Souq Waqif Boutique Hotel

Hotels have introduced a range of promotions tailored to families and residents, including discounted room packages, complimentary meals for children, spa access, entertainment programmes and late checkout options, attracting guests looking to celebrate the festive season in comfort.

Several hospitality operators reported increased demand for resort experiences, particularly among families seeking beach access, swimming pools, kids' clubs and Eid-themed entertainment. Luxury hotels in areas such as West Bay, Lusail and The Pearl-Qatar, alongside desert retreats and wellness resorts, are also benefiting from strong holiday demand.

Hospitality experts note that staycations are increasingly becoming a preferred choice among residents due to convenience, value-for-money offerings and the opportunity to enjoy premium leisure experiences within the country.

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“Eid holidays have become an important period for hotels in Qatar, particularly as families look for quality leisure experiences close to home,” Tara Miguel, a hospitality industry executive said.

“Many residents prefer short escapes where they can relax, dine and spend time with family while enjoying festive programmes organised by hotels.” The rise in staycations is also helping hotels diversify their customer base and reduce reliance on international travel patterns, particularly during festive seasons when domestic tourism sees a noticeable increase.

The country's tourism authorities and hospitality stakeholders have worked to position Qatar as a year-round destination, with investments in hotels, entertainment facilities, beaches, cultural attractions and integrated tourism experiences contributing to rising visitor activity and stronger hotel performance.

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Hotels are leveraging Eid celebrations to create festive experiences, with many properties offering special buffets, traditional entertainment, children's activities and wellness programmes aimed at enhancing guest experiences.

Families are particularly drawn to hotels providing all-inclusive Eid packages that combine accommodation with access to recreational facilities, allowing parents and children to enjoy multiple experiences in one destination.

The festive season is also generating higher footfall for restaurants, cafés, retail outlets and entertainment venues located within hotel properties, creating additional business opportunities across the hospitality ecosystem.

Industry observers said Eid staycations reflect broader shifts in consumer behaviour, with residents increasingly prioritising convenience and premium experiences over international travel for shorter breaks.

Qatar's hospitality market has continued to evolve in recent years following substantial infrastructure expansion linked to tourism growth and global sporting events. The country now boasts an extensive portfolio of luxury hotels, serviced apartments, resorts and boutique properties catering to diverse traveller preferences.

The Eid season also coincides with extensive entertainment programmes organised across the country, including activities at cultural destinations, shopping malls, parks and waterfront areas, encouraging families to combine hotel stays with citywide experiences.

Popular attractions including Katara Cultural Village, Old Doha Port, Souq Waqif and parks hosting Eid festivities are expected to attract large crowds during the holiday period, further complementing the hospitality sector's performance.

Travel and hospitality analysts say domestic tourism remains a critical contributor to hotel revenues during festive periods, particularly when residents choose local leisure experiences over outbound travel.