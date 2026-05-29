Moph Highlights Importance Of RSV Vaccination To Protect Mothers And Infants

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has renewed its call for greater awareness of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), stressing that the virus is not merely a seasonal cold for young children but a potentially serious respiratory infection that can lead to pneumonia and severe breathing difficulties, particularly among infants.

In a recent social media awareness campaign, the Ministry emphasised that family health begins with prevention, noting that the RSV vaccine offers early and comprehensive protection for both mothers and newborns. The Ministry highlighted that awareness about how the virus spreads, along with vaccination during pregnancy, represents the first line of defence against severe complications.

The vaccine is currently available free of charge at Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) centres and Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) hospitals across Qatar.

RSV is a highly contagious respiratory virus that spreads through droplets released when an infected person coughs or sneezes, as well as through direct contact with contaminated surfaces. Health experts warn that infants, particularly during their first months of life, are among the most vulnerable to severe RSV-related illness.

According to the Ministry, pregnant women are advised to receive the RSV vaccine between weeks 28 and 36 of pregnancy, allowing protective antibodies to pass to the baby before birth and helping safeguard newborns during their most vulnerable early months.

The Ministry has previously stated that the RSV vaccine has been approved by international health organisations due to its proven effectiveness and strong safety profile, especially for high-risk groups. Qatar has incorporated the vaccine into its national preventive healthcare efforts as part of broader initiatives aimed at reducing the spread of infectious diseases and strengthening community health protection.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that RSV causes millions of respiratory infections among children under the age of five globally each year and remains one of the leading causes of hospitalisation among infants. Nearly all children are infected with RSV at least once before the age of two. PHCC continues to provide a wide range of preventive and immunisation services through its nationwide network of health centres, with maternal and child health remaining a key pillar of Qatar's public healthcare strategy.