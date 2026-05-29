Siddaramaiah Resignation Triggers Political Row BJP Targets Congress Leadership

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday triggered fresh political controversy with the BJP questioning the Congress leadership.

Speaking to IANS, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya said,“Siddaramaiah was doing bad politics. He wants to finish the Congress in Karnataka.”

“He thinks that if he is not there, what will Congress do in Karnataka? It depends on Congress what decision will be taken, it is certain BJP will come to power there soon.”

The resignation has sparked a strong political exchange between the BJP and Congress, with leaders trading sharp remarks over the leadership change and its timing.

Responding to the development, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel said,“No member of Congress will question the decision of the High Command. The BJP's only job is to spread hatred and lies. Whatever responsibility is given, we are supposed to keep working. BJP is deliberately spreading rumours.”

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh also reacted, stating,“It has been a tradition in the Congress that no Chief Minister is able to complete their tenure. The same applies to the ministers. It is their internal matter who resigns, but people deserve development and justice.”

The resignation of Siddaramaiah marks a significant political development in Karnataka, coming after weeks of speculation over a possible leadership change within the state Congress unit.

Siddaramaiah, regarded as the Congress' tallest mass leader in recent times, submitted his resignation to the Governor's secretary at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru on Thursday, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Cabinet ministers, and senior party leaders, formally ending his tenure as Chief Minister.

The development also concluded weeks of political uncertainty and internal discussions within the ruling party.

Later, addressing a press conference in Bengaluru alongside Shivakumar and Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Siddaramaiah said he had resigned in line with instructions from the Congress High Command.

He said he would always abide by the High Command's decision, adding that he had followed its direction in stepping down.

Siddaramaiah, 78, now joins an elite group of Karnataka leaders who have served as Chief Minister more than once, including S. Nijalingappa, Veerendra Patil, D. Devaraj Urs, Ramakrishna Hegde, H.D. Kumaraswamy, and B.S. Yediyurappa.