Beyond General Dentistry, Why Reno Residents Are Prioritizing Prosthodontic Specialists

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 28, 2026 5:02 am - Reno residents are increasingly choosing Andresen Prosthodontics for specialist-led care. Dr. Craig Andresen provides advanced dental implants, crowns, and veneers using digital workflows to ensure precision, comfort, and long-term health.

RENO, NV – In the rapidly advancing landscape of modern medicine, a significant shift is occurring within the Northern Nevada community. Residents are increasingly moving beyond traditional general dental models, choosing the specialized expertise of a prosthodontist, such as Dr. Craig Andresen at Andresen Prosthodontics, as their primary destination for complex restorative and aesthetic care.

While the search for a dentist in Reno often begins with a need for routine maintenance, patients facing significant dental challenges-ranging from failing legacy dental work to the desire for a total functional smile transformation-are discovering that the advanced training of a prosthodontist offers a level of engineering and biological precision that is foundational to long-term health.

Understanding the Clinical Distinction: The Specialist Advantage

To appreciate why this choice has become a standard for discerning patients in the Reno-Tahoe area, one must understand the rigorous education of a prosthodontist. After completing the standard four years of dental school required for any dentist, Dr. Craig Andresen committed to an additional three years of intensive, ADA-accredited surgical and restorative residency.

This specialized training focuses on the "architecture" of the mouth-the complex relationship between the jawbone, the joints, and the teeth. In clinical terms, a prosthodontist is recognized as the expert in the replacement and restoration of teeth. This distinction is vital for patients who require more than just a filling, as it ensures that any intervention is designed with the entire oral system's harmony in mind.

A Comprehensive Resource for Advanced Restorative Dentistry

The demand for evergreen, permanent dental solutions has led to a reimagining of what a visit to the dentist should entail. Andresen Prosthodontics has addressed this by providing a comprehensive suite of services that combine the durability of high-end engineering with the artistry of modern cosmetics.

1. The Architecture of Precision Dental Implants

As a specialized restorative dentist, Dr. Andresen manages the replacement of missing teeth with a focus on bone preservation and structural integrity. Unlike standard implant procedures, a prosthodontic approach involves analyzing the bite force and aesthetic alignment long before the surgical phase. This ensures that the final restoration-whether a single tooth or a full arch-integrates seamlessly with the patient's natural anatomy, preventing the bone loss and shifting that can occur with less precise methods.

2. Biomimetic Aesthetics: Dental Veneers and Crowns

For those searching for a cosmetic dentist in Reno, the focus is often on the visual result. However, at Andresen Prosthodontics, the aesthetic is a result of biological accuracy. By utilizing high-translucency zirconia and advanced ceramics, the practice creates dental veneers and dental crowns that mimic the light-reflecting properties of natural enamel. This "biomimetic" philosophy ensures that the results are indistinguishable from natural teeth while providing the strength required for daily function.

3. Solutions for Complex Dental Attrition and Occlusion

Many patients visit the practice at 1601 Lakeside Dr seeking solutions for severe tooth wear, often caused by years of bruxism (grinding) or acid erosion. As a specialist, Dr. Andresen is uniquely qualified to perform full-mouth rehabilitations. This process involves recalibrating the patient's bite (occlusion) to a healthy, neutral position. By restoring the vertical dimension of the face, this care not only restores the smile but can also alleviate secondary issues such as jaw joint (TMJ) discomfort and chronic headaches.

The Science of Digital Smile Design and Diagnostic Predictability

One of the most advanced aspects of the care at Andresen Prosthodontics is the use of Virtual Treatment Planning. Before any physical work begins, Dr. Andresen utilizes digital diagnostic wax-ups to simulate the final outcome. This allows patients to "see" their new smile in a 3D digital environment. This level of predictability is a hallmark of specialist care, ensuring that the patient and the prosthodontist are in complete alignment regarding the aesthetic and functional goals of the treatment.

Furthermore, the integration of Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) provides a three-dimensional view of the bone structure, nerves, and sinus cavities. For a dentist performing implant surgery, this "x-ray vision" is critical for avoiding complications and ensuring the lifelong stability of the restoration.

Redefining the Patient Experience Through Digital Innovation

A primary barrier for many seeking a dentist is the perceived discomfort of traditional procedures. Andresen Prosthodontics has removed these obstacles by moving to a fully digital workflow. By replacing physical impressions-which many find unpleasant-with high-speed intraoral scanning, the practice captures a hyper-accurate map of the mouth in seconds. This data is then used in specialized software to design restorations with a level of fit that was previously impossible, reducing the need for adjustments and "chair time."

The Psychological Impact of Specialist Restoration

Beyond the clinical benefits, the psychological impact of a restored smile is profound. Research indicates that individuals with healthy, functional teeth experience higher levels of social confidence and professional success. By addressing concerns such as discolored enamel, gaps, or missing teeth with permanent solutions like teeth whitening or porcelain restorations, Dr. Andresen helps patients reclaim their self-image.

Serving the Reno Community with a Specialty Focus

Located in the professional corridor of Lakeside Drive, Andresen Prosthodontics stands as a cornerstone of the Reno healthcare community. The practice remains dedicated to the philosophy that every patient deserves a specialist's level of care. Whether the goal is a singular aesthetic improvement or a complex multi-stage restoration, the practice provides a boutique, patient-centered environment that prioritizes longevity over temporary fixes.

About Andresen Prosthodontics [Dr. Craig Andresen]

Led by Board-Certified specialist Dr. Craig Andresen, Andresen Prosthodontics is a leading destination for advanced restorative and cosmetic dentistry in Northern Nevada. With the guiding principle "Your Smile, Our Specialty," the practice merges decades of clinical expertise with the latest innovations in digital dentistry. Focused on providing permanent, high-quality results, Dr. Andresen and his team serve patients throughout the Reno-Tahoe region, offering specialized care in prosthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, and complex oral rehabilitation.

Practice Contact Information:

Provider: Dr. Craig Andresen

Office Address: 1601 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NV 89509

Phone: +1 775-323-3574

Fax: 775-323-8233

Official Email:...

Office Hours:

Monday through Thursday: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm