Famicord AG Records Weaker Start To 2026 Financial Year As Expected Amid Continued Market Headwinds While Subscription Base Remains Robust
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FamiCord AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
FamiCord AG records weaker start to 2026 financial year as expected amid continued market headwinds while subscription base remains robust
29.05.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
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FamiCord AG records weaker start to 2026 financial year as expected amid continued market headwinds while subscription base remains robust
Operating cash flow developed substantially better than in the prior-year period and improved by 46.5 percent to EUR 1.9 million (Q1 2025: EUR 1.3 million). While the overall cash flow development also reflects the weaker operating development in the first quarter and the negative result for the period, operating cash flow was supported by working capital movements. The increase in cash and cash equivalents during the first quarter was mainly supported by positive cash flow from financing activities, including a higher utilization of credit lines and the corresponding increase in interest-bearing loans. As a result, cash and cash equivalents increased by 16.5 percent to EUR 13.8 million as of 31 March 2026 (31 December 2025: EUR 11.9 million).
The equity position also developed weaker, declining by 13.5 percent to EUR 4.7 million (31.12.2025: EUR 5.4 million). Equity declined as a result of the operating result, while total assets increased. As a consequence, the equity ratio decreased to 2.9 percent as of 31 March 2026 (31.12.2025: 3.3 percent). The Management Board continues to closely monitor the Group's capital structure, liquidity and financial headroom.
As already communicated, FamiCord continues to focus on its core business of family stem cell banking. The persistently difficult market environment requires strict cost discipline and a careful allocation of management attention and financial resources. At the same time, the Company is evaluating opportunities to enhance its medium-term growth prospects.
"We already pointed out in our last release that new customer business had weakened noticeably since the second half of the fourth quarter of 2025. As expected, the first quarter of 2026 has not yet shown a reversal of this trend," explains Jakub Baran, CEO of FamiCord AG. "Against this background, we are continuing to optimize our cost base while preserving the strengths of our business model. The growing subscription base supports the stability of our revenues, and we are also evaluating opportunities in adjacent areas that can help us further strengthen the Company over time. We are also seeing some improvement in our CDMO activities and expect to sign two important agreements with new clients over the next two to three months."
The Management Board continues to assess the economic environment in Europe with caution. In addition to historically low birth rates in the Group's main markets, consumer sentiment remains burdened by elevated inflation, higher energy costs and broader macroeconomic and political uncertainty. As this development was anticipated in the Outlook Report of the 2025 Annual Report, the Management Board confirms its guidance for the 2026 financial year, expecting revenues in a range of EUR 80 million to EUR 90 million and EBITDA in a range of EUR 9.0 million to EUR 11.0 million.
The Management Board and Investor Relations department of FamiCord AG will be available for one-on-one calls to institutional investors, analysts and members of the press to provide further details on business development. Further information on FamiCord and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at
Company profile
FamiCord (formerly Vita 34) was founded in Leipzig in 1997 and today is by far the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest worldwide. As the first private umbilical cord blood bank in Europe and a pioneer in cell banking, the company has since offered the collection, logistics, processing and storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue and other postnatal tissues as a full-service provider for cryopreservation. The donor's own cells are either applicable directly as a medicine or constitute as a valuable starting material for medical cell therapy and are kept alive in the vapor of liquid nitrogen. Customers from about 50 countries have already provided for the health of their families with far over one million units of stored biological material at FamiCord. Furthermore, the Company is active in the area of Cell and Gene CDMO.
29.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FamiCord AG
|Perlickstr. 5
|04103 Leipzig
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49(0341)48792-40
|Fax:
|+49(0341)48792-39
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A0BL849
|WKN:
|A0BL84
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2334616
|
2334616 29.05.2026 CET/CEST
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