Gravity Game Unite SDN. BHD. / Key word(s): Product Launch

Gravity Game Unite (GGU) Successfully Concludes OBT for PC MMORPG "Ragnarok Zero: Global"

29.05.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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Verified overall gameplay quality, including stable server environment during the OBT period Positive user feedback on 7-language support, leveling system, and high-quality localization. User meetup planned for July KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Game Unite (GGU), the Malaysian subsidiary of global gaming company Gravity, announced on May 29 that it has successfully concluded the Open Beta Test (OBT) for its PC MMORPG, Ragnarok Zero: Global.



GGU conducted the OBT for Ragnarok Zero: Global from May 20 to 28, Malaysia Time, targeting users in Southeast Asia, Europe, and Oceania. Through this OBT, the company verified overall gameplay quality, including server stability and optimization. Ragnarok Zero: Global modernly recreates the classic charm of the original Ragnarok Online, while differentiating itself with a new storyline expanded from the existing universe, as well as changes to its growth structure and overall game progression. The game also provides a more comfortable play environment through upgraded UI/UX, auto-combat features, improved movement convenience, and expanded camera functions. Users who participated in the OBT responded positively overall, particularly praising the leveling system and localization quality. To support smooth gameplay for global users, GGU provided support for seven languages. In addition, players who participated in the OBT page attendance event received 20,000 Free Kafra Points once per day. Exclusive benefits available only during the OBT, including limited titles and limited costume items, were also provided to further encourage participation. User feedback collected through the OBT survey will be reflected in future tests. Ahead of the official launch, GGU plans to hold a Ragnarok Zero: Global user meetup in July to communicate directly with players. In particular, at the time of official launch, the game plans to introduce a global server across Southeast Asia, Europe, and Oceania, marking the first PC-based Ragnarok IP title to do so. This is expected to help activate cross-regional user communities. In addition, GGU plans to introduce a UGC (User-generated Content) system that allows users to participate in creating in-game content. "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all users from Southeast Asia, Europe, and Oceania who participated in the OBT," said Harry Choi, President of Gravity Game Unite. "We plan to actively reflect the feedback received during this test into the game. We ask for your continued interest and support for Ragnarok Zero: Global until its official launch." Meanwhile, GGU is currently holding pre-registration for Ragnarok Zero: Global. Players who pre-register will receive special in-game rewards after launch. More details can be found on the pre-registration page:

Stay Connected Players can follow the official Ragnarok Zero: Global channels for the latest news and updates. Join OBT:

Pre-Register:

Discord:

Facebook:

Instagram:

YouTube: @RagnarokZeroGlobal

TikTok: @ragnarokzeroglobal About Gravity Game Unite SDN. BHD. Gravity Game Unite SDN. BHD. (GGU) is a global publishing and service subsidiary of Gravity Co., Ltd., headquartered in Malaysia. The company focuses on delivering Ragnarok titles and operating global game services for players worldwide through publishing, operations, and community engagement. About Gravity Co., Ltd. Founded in April 2000 and listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (GRVY), Gravity Co., Ltd. is a global game company headquartered in Korea. Best known for its flagship MMORPG Ragnarok Online, Gravity continues to expand its portfolio with online and mobile games enjoyed by millions of players worldwide.



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