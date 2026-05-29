Indian Student In Germany Says Delhi Metro Is 'Best In The World'

A young Indian woman living in Germany has gone viral after sharing an emotional post praising the Delhi Metro. The woman, identified as Mahika Sharma from Delhi, said moving abroad made her realise how much she had underappreciated the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and its public transport system.

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Mahika, who recently moved to Germany for her master's degree, regularly shares videos about adjusting to life abroad. In one of her latest Instagram clips, she spoke honestly about missing daily metro rides in Delhi while showing scenes from her commute in Germany.

Her heartfelt comments quickly connected with thousands of social media users, many of whom agreed that the Delhi Metro remains one of the city's biggest strengths.

'I Miss Delhi Metro Every Single Day'

In the video, Mahika can be seen travelling through Germany's railway and metro system while speaking in the background about her experience.

“Dear Delhi Metro and DMRC, I miss you so much every single day and I miss travelling in you so much,” she said in the clip. She later laughed at how emotional the sentence sounded.

Mahika explained that Germany's transport network was safe and organised, but she still felt that it did not match the comfort and convenience she experienced in Delhi.

“I have told everyone how Delhi Metro is the best in the world,” she said.“I'm not saying it's bad here. It's really safe and efficient, but it is not DMRC.”

Life Abroad Changed Her Perspective

The student shared that shifting to another country had changed the way she viewed many things back home. According to her, living abroad made her appreciate Delhi Metro even more.

“I have always appreciated Delhi Metro, but coming here made me realise how much I've underappreciated it,” she said in the video.

Mahika also admitted that while Delhi has many problems, the metro system is not one of them.

“Literally, I know there are 20,000 things that are bad about Delhi, but Delhi Metro is not one of them,” she added.

She ended the clip by thanking DMRC and saying Delhi residents may not realise how valuable the service truly is until they live elsewhere.

Internet Users Relate to Her Feelings

The video received a strong response online, with many users agreeing with her views. Several people praised the Delhi Metro for being clean, affordable, well-connected and dependable.

Some users joked about recent delays and crowded rush-hour journeys but still admitted that Delhi's metro network performs much better than public transport systems in many other cities.

Others shared their own experiences of living abroad and said they too began valuing Indian public transport more after leaving the country.

The clip has now become another reminder of how strongly Delhi Metro connects with the daily lives of millions of commuters.