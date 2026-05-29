Mild Weather Through Monday, Slight Temperature Rise Expected Sunday - JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra)-- Mild weather conditions are expected to prevail across most regions of the Kingdom on Friday and Saturday, while temperatures will remain moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

Northwesterly winds are forecast to blow at moderate speeds, becoming active at times and causing dust, particularly in desert areas.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to rise slightly, with moderate weather continuing in most parts of the Kingdom, while relatively hot conditions are forecast in the Badia regions, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Winds will remain northwesterly and moderate, occasionally becoming active.

Similar conditions are expected on Monday, with moderate temperatures across most regions and relatively hot weather in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Some high-altitude clouds are also expected to appear, while northwesterly winds will continue at moderate speeds, becoming active at times.

Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 24 degrees Celsius, and a low of 12 degrees.

Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 36 degrees during the day, sliding to 22 degrees at night.

//Petra// MF