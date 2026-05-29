Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Radar In Crimea, Drone Control Centers In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to the statement, Ukrainian forces struck an ST-68 air target detection radar station located in occupied Feodosia in Crimea. The system is used to detect, track, and relay target coordinates within an air defense network.

Other targets included Russian drone control centers near Kalynove and Novohrodivka in the Donetsk region, as well as several enemy logistics and ammunition storage sites in the same area. These included material supply depots near Mariupol, Novoselivka Druha, and Buhas, as well as an ammunition depot near Hrabove.

Russian army loses 960 troops in war against Ukraine over past day

On May 27, Ukrainian forces also struck a command post of a Russian military unit near Paraskoviivka in the Donetsk region. The destruction of the facility has been confirmed, with preliminary reports indicating irrecoverable losses of 18 Russian servicemen.

As previously reported, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces struck a deployment site of Russia's 9th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.