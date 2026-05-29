Rajasthan Minister Booked For 'Abusing' Cops Viral Audio Sparks Row

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 29 (IANS) Rajasthan Cooperative Minister Gautam Dak has been booked following an alleged confrontation with police personnel at Dungla police station in Chittorgarh district. The case, filed on the complaint of the station officer, includes charges related to obstructing government work and allegedly using abusive and indecent language against police officials.

The incident gained wider attention after an audio clip, purportedly featuring the minister using abusive language towards police personnel, went viral on social media, triggering debate within political and police circles.

However, Minister Gautam Dak has denied any connection with the viral recording.

In a statement posted on social media, Dak claimed that the audio had been manipulated using technology. "My voice has been altered through misuse of technology in an audio circulating on social media. I have no connection with this edited audio," the minister stated.

According to the complaint lodged by Dungla police station officer Shaitan Singh, the incident dates back to May 25. Police had summoned Dhanraj Kharol, a resident of Idra Mangalwad, for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation. During interrogation, officers allegedly asked Kharol to produce other family members relevant to the case.

The complaint states that Kharol contacted former Idra Sarpanch Chandrashekhar Sharma from the police station premises. Sharma allegedly called Constable Laxminarayan and threatened him while invoking the minister's name. Soon afterwards, the station officer reportedly received a call from Minister Gautam Dak and was asked to come to the main gate of the police station.

According to the police complaint, upon arrival, the minister allegedly demanded that constables Vishnu and Laxminarayan be called outside.

The station officer reportedly requested that the discussion take place inside the office, but the minister insisted on meeting the constables publicly. The complaint alleges that once the two policemen arrived, Dak used abusive and indecent language against them in front of others present.

The complaint further alleges that the minister became aggressive, attempted to use criminal force, and raised his hand towards police personnel, allegedly intending to intimidate and humiliate them.

Police also alleged that the minister threatened Constable Laxminarayan, referring to his earlier transfer from Badi Sadri police station.

The station officer stated in the report that he had never faced such treatment during his service and claimed the incident caused him mental distress.

Senior police officials were informed about the matter on May 27.

The case has intensified political discussion, while the minister continues to deny the allegations and maintains that the viral audio is fabricated.