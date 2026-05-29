Pune SHOCKER! Man Seen Kicking, Slapping Girlfriend In Store Viral Video Internet Outraged (WATCH)

A CCTV footage of a man viciously abusing his girlfriend inside a clothes store in the Moshi neighbourhood of Pimpri-Chinchwad went viral on social media, sparking intense outrage and a critical discussion about intimate partner violence, bystander indifference, and a legal system that is powerless to intervene when victims choose not to speak.

At around 4:47 p.m. on May 27, 2026, the incident occurred. Suspicion reportedly prompted the accused to enter the clothing store, grab the victim by the throat, and brutally hit her. Then, as she was crying, he grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground.

A child present in the store hid beneath the counter in terror; the accused was seen frightening the child as well. The assault lasted nearly four minutes. When it ended, the man held the woman's feet in what appeared to be an apology.

The woman refused to submit a complaint when the video went viral online and police became involved, claiming it was a private affair. As a result, there was no legal basis for an arrest. No FIR has been registered. The man remains free.

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This is a heinous act. He should not be spared and should be treated like this in public. This is utterly unjust, inhuman, and a perverted mentality. This person, regardless of the reason, should receive the harshest punishment. Param Choudhary (@Param_117) May 28, 2026

The store owners did not step in. Nobody made a real-time police call. Local police didn't notice and intervene until the video appeared online. The silence of every adult there is an indictment in and of itself for a four-minute attack in a busy business place. Outrage, victim-blaming, and awkward questions have all been part of the tumultuous reaction to X.

“Where were the bl**dy shopkeepers? Why didn't they call the police?" demanded one user.“Who gave him the right to hit the girl?" asked another.

But others turned their ire on the victim herself - asking why she didn't hit back, why she didn't run, why she would stay with someone who beats her in public.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of cases at 66,381, followed by Maharashtra at 47,101, Rajasthan at 45,450, West Bengal at 34,691, and Madhya Pradesh at 32,342.