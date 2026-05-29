Anthropic's Valuation Climbs To $965 Billion, Surpassing Rival Openai

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The US-based artificial intelligence giant Anthropic has raised $65 billion in its Series H funding round, pushing its post-money valuation to $965 billion and surpassing rival OpenAI in valuation.

The funding round was led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital. While Capital Group, Coatue, D1 Capital Partners, GIC, ICONIQ and XN also co-led the investment, according to the company.

Adoption of its AI assistant Claude has accelerated significantly across enterprises globally, with its annualised revenue run rate crossing $47 billion earlier this month, it said in an official announcement.

The company further stated that the latest capital infusion will support safety and interpretability research, expansion of computing capacity, and scaling of products and partnerships amid rising demand for AI services.

“Claude is increasingly indispensable to our growing global community of customers, and we work tirelessly to make tools like Claude Code and Cowork more helpful, more powerful and more adaptable to their needs,” said Krishna Rao, Chief Financial Officer at Anthropic.

He added that the funding would help the company address growing demand, remain at the research frontier and expand Claude's availability across workplaces globally.

Anthropic said enterprises across sectors are increasingly deploying Claude in core business operations, with startups and large corporations using the platform for complex workflows and everyday productivity tasks.

The funding round also includes $15 billion in previously committed investments from hyperscalers, including $5 billion from Amazon.

The company has further strengthened strategic partnerships with infrastructure players, including Micron, Samsung and SK hynix, to support growing demand for memory, storage and computing capabilities.

The US-headquartered company said it has expanded compute capacity in recent weeks through agreements with Amazon for up to five gigawatts of additional capacity, while also signing deals with Google and Broadcom for next-generation TPU capacity.

In addition, the company has secured access to GPU infrastructure through SpaceX's Colossus 1 and Colossus 2 platforms.