Russian Army Loses 960 Troops In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day
Russia has also lost 11,958 (+2) tanks, 24,636 (+11) armored combat vehicles, 42,860 (+28) artillery systems, 1,808 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,397 (+0) air defense systems, 436 (+0) aircraft, 353 (+0) helicopters, 1,496 (+4) ground robotic systems, 316,652 (+1,750) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,687 (+0) cruise missiles, 33 (+0) warships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 100,230 (+324) vehicles and fuel tanks, and 4,227 (+0) pieces of special equipment.Read also: UAVs strike Russian military base on Sea of Azov coast
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