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CXE, Inc. To Participate In The 41St Annual AMAC Airport Business Conference
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 28th, 2026, Annapolis, Maryland: CXE Inc., is proud to announce that President & CEO Lise D'Andrea and Director, CX Strategy, Shawnte Buck will participate as speakers at the 41st Annual AMAC Airport Business Conference taking place from June 10–14, 2026, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.
Hosted in partnership with CXE's home airport, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, this year's conference brings together more than 1,500 airport leaders, business executives, policymakers, industry partners, and innovators from across the aviation and aerospace sectors.
As part of the conference, the CXE team will also gather for the Women in Aviation & Scholarship Awards Breakfast, a signature event celebrating the leadership, achievements, and lasting contributions of women shaping the future of aviation. Centered around the theme“Her Sky, Her Story,” the program will feature impactful conversations and intergenerational perspectives from women leading across aviation, operations, customer experience, infrastructure, and community partnerships.
Featured speakers include:
. Major General Janeen L. Birckhead, 31st Adjutant General, Maryland
. Aruna K. Miller, Lieutenant Governor of Maryland
. Sade Olanipekun-Lewis, Vice President, Operating & Community Partnerships, Vantage Airport Group
. Keiva Rodriques, Chief Operating Officer, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport
. Yolanda Woodruff, Director, Operations, Jacobsen|Daniels
. Shawnte Buck, Director, CX Strategy, CXE, Inc.
. Lise D'Andrea, President & CEO, CXE, Inc.
This year's conference theme, Progress Through Partnership: Reframe, Refocus, Rebuild, reflects a call to action. As the policy landscape shifts, AMAC remains anchored in its vision of creating economic equity, access and wealth for minorities and women in the aviation and aerospace industries. Together, we are evolving to meet the moment with fresh ideas and transformative strategies that benefit the entire industry. We'll reframe the narrative to champion inclusive growth, refocus our goals to drive greater impact and rebuild opportunities to create a stronger foundation for the next generation of aviation leaders.
The conference will feature networking opportunities, keynote discussions, educational workshops, and collaborative conversations focused on innovation, operational excellence, and the future of airport business and customer experience.
CXE looks forward to joining aviation leaders and industry partners in conversations that continue shaping stronger, more connected, and more customer-focused airport experiences.
See you all there.
To learn more about employee and customer experience strategy, visit
About the Author: CXE, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, is a recognized industry leader that works with airports, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, business and government clients to create some of the nation's most innovative and successful customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) programs. With a stronghold in the airport arena, CXE is known for designing strategic airport customer experience and service culture programs that span all airport teams.
CXE builds each client strategy utilizing a comprehensive approach to CX and EX, including service measurement, training, recognition and appreciation programs and performance coaching. CXE has earned the trust of airport executives and service partners, including airlines, security, TSA, retail, concessions, and duty-free operations teams in over 100 airports across North America.
CXE brings together some of the industry's most successful customer experience professionals to help clients boost employee engagement, spark customer delight and drive organizational success.
Let's craft a unified and thriving service culture that sets your organization apart.
Hosted in partnership with CXE's home airport, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, this year's conference brings together more than 1,500 airport leaders, business executives, policymakers, industry partners, and innovators from across the aviation and aerospace sectors.
As part of the conference, the CXE team will also gather for the Women in Aviation & Scholarship Awards Breakfast, a signature event celebrating the leadership, achievements, and lasting contributions of women shaping the future of aviation. Centered around the theme“Her Sky, Her Story,” the program will feature impactful conversations and intergenerational perspectives from women leading across aviation, operations, customer experience, infrastructure, and community partnerships.
Featured speakers include:
. Major General Janeen L. Birckhead, 31st Adjutant General, Maryland
. Aruna K. Miller, Lieutenant Governor of Maryland
. Sade Olanipekun-Lewis, Vice President, Operating & Community Partnerships, Vantage Airport Group
. Keiva Rodriques, Chief Operating Officer, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport
. Yolanda Woodruff, Director, Operations, Jacobsen|Daniels
. Shawnte Buck, Director, CX Strategy, CXE, Inc.
. Lise D'Andrea, President & CEO, CXE, Inc.
This year's conference theme, Progress Through Partnership: Reframe, Refocus, Rebuild, reflects a call to action. As the policy landscape shifts, AMAC remains anchored in its vision of creating economic equity, access and wealth for minorities and women in the aviation and aerospace industries. Together, we are evolving to meet the moment with fresh ideas and transformative strategies that benefit the entire industry. We'll reframe the narrative to champion inclusive growth, refocus our goals to drive greater impact and rebuild opportunities to create a stronger foundation for the next generation of aviation leaders.
The conference will feature networking opportunities, keynote discussions, educational workshops, and collaborative conversations focused on innovation, operational excellence, and the future of airport business and customer experience.
CXE looks forward to joining aviation leaders and industry partners in conversations that continue shaping stronger, more connected, and more customer-focused airport experiences.
See you all there.
To learn more about employee and customer experience strategy, visit
About the Author: CXE, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, is a recognized industry leader that works with airports, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, business and government clients to create some of the nation's most innovative and successful customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) programs. With a stronghold in the airport arena, CXE is known for designing strategic airport customer experience and service culture programs that span all airport teams.
CXE builds each client strategy utilizing a comprehensive approach to CX and EX, including service measurement, training, recognition and appreciation programs and performance coaching. CXE has earned the trust of airport executives and service partners, including airlines, security, TSA, retail, concessions, and duty-free operations teams in over 100 airports across North America.
CXE brings together some of the industry's most successful customer experience professionals to help clients boost employee engagement, spark customer delight and drive organizational success.
Let's craft a unified and thriving service culture that sets your organization apart.
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