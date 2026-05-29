Amit Shah To Inaugurate Border Outpost G-7, Hold Security Review Meets In Kutch Today

MENAFN - IANS) Bhuj, May 29 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to spend the second day of his Gujarat visit on Friday in the border district of Kutch, where he will review security arrangements along the India-Pakistan frontier and interact with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stationed in the region.

According to the official schedule, HM Shah will begin the day by inaugurating Border Outpost G-7 and interacting with BSF jawans.

The programme will be held at the G-7 border post near Bhuj. He is also expected to attend the Prahari Conference organised by the BSF during the visit.

At noon, the Home Minister will visit the control room at OP Tower-1170 to review surveillance and monitoring systems deployed in the sensitive border belt.

Officials said he will observe feeds from PTZ surveillance cameras used for border monitoring in the marshy and difficult terrain of Kutch.

HM Shah will then travel to the Harami Nala area for a boat visit of the creek region and participate in a tree plantation programme at the jetty point.

Harami Nala, located in the Rann of Kutch near the Sir Creek region, is considered one of the most strategically sensitive stretches along the India-Pakistan border because of its shallow creeks, marshland terrain and vulnerability to infiltration, smuggling and unauthorised boat movement.

The Home Minister is later scheduled to chair a meeting on border-related issues at the BSF Sector Headquarters at 3 p.m.

Senior BSF officers and officials from the security establishment are expected to attend the review meeting. HM Shah's Bhuj visit forms part of his wider multi-state tour of border regions that began earlier this week.

The tour includes Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tripura and West Bengal and is aimed at reviewing border security preparedness, surveillance infrastructure and coordination among agencies guarding India's frontiers.

Earlier this week, HM Shah visited border areas in Rajasthan, where he reviewed security arrangements and stressed the need for stronger coordination and vigilance along the international border.