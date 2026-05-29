CBI Uses 'Tunnel View' Technique To Recreate Former Model Twisha Sharma's Final Hours

CBI is using an advanced 'tunnel view' technique to reconstruct final hours of former actor-model Twisha Sharma, who was found dead at her Bhopal home on May 12. Investigators are combining CCTV footage, phone records, Wi-Fi logs and forensic mapping

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started using an advanced digital investigation method called the“tunnel view” technique in the mysterious death case of former actor-model Twisha Sharma.

Twisha, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. Her death triggered serious allegations from her family, who accused her husband and in-laws of harassment, domestic violence and murder.

Now, the CBI is trying to recreate Twisha's final movements and the exact sequence of events before her death through a minute-by-minute digital reconstruction.

According to sources, quoted by India Today, the“tunnel view” method allows investigators to combine multiple forms of digital and forensic evidence into one detailed timeline.

The agency is studying CCTV footage, mobile phone records, Wi-Fi logs, internet activity, call detail records and smart-device data linked to the house. Investigators are also mapping every room of the residence to create a virtual model of the crime scene.

Officials believe this process can help identify who moved through different parts of the house, what activities took place before the incident, and whether there were any suspicious gaps or attempts to alter evidence.

The technique is often used to digitally recreate a person's final known movements and interactions.

CBI officers are reportedly matching surveillance footage with mobile activity and internet usage to build a visual simulation of Twisha's final hours.

Investigators are hoping the digital reconstruction will reveal possible inconsistencies in witness statements or signs of coercion and conspiracy.

Sources said the agency is also checking whether there was any manipulation of the crime scene after Twisha's death.

The digital findings are expected to play a major role in future questioning and forensic analysis.

Twisha Sharma, originally from Noida, married Samarth Singh from Bhopal in December last year.

After her death, her parents accused her husband and his family of physically and mentally harassing her. They also alleged that her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, who is a former district court judge, tried to influence the investigation.

Twisha's family initially refused to perform her last rites and demanded a second post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi. She was finally cremated on May 24 after the second autopsy was completed.

Meanwhile, her in-laws denied all allegations. They claimed Twisha had become emotionally disturbed after learning about her pregnancy in April and allegedly did not want to continue with it.

Twisha's husband Samarth Singh had gone missing after the incident and later surrendered in Jabalpur on May 22. He was arrested soon after.

In the latest development, the CBI also arrested Giribala Singh on May 28 after questioning her at her residence in Bhopal.

Officials said the agency plans to confront both mother and son with each other's statements to check for contradictions.

Her arrest came shortly after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled the anticipatory bail earlier granted to her by a sessions court.

The CBI formally took over the case earlier this week and re-registered the FIR that had initially been filed by the Madhya Pradesh Police.

With arrests already made and digital evidence now under examination, investigators believe the case has entered a critical phase.

The agency is expected to intensify questioning in the coming days while relying heavily on forensic reconstruction to determine exactly what happened on the night Twisha Sharma died.

(With inputs from agencies)