Straight Up Retaining Launches Premium Pool Fencing Services In Perth, WA
Beechboro, Australia, 2026-03-27 -Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks is proud to announce its new Pool Fencing Services in Perth, WA. The company now helps homeowners and businesses keep pools safe, strong, and stylish.
Safe Pool Fencing for Every Home
Pools are fun, but they must be safe. A strong pool fence helps protect kids and pets. Straight Up Retaining offers safe and secure pool fencing that follows all Western Australia safety rules.
The team builds fences that are:
Strong and long-lasting
Safe and child-friendly
Clean and modern in look
Expert Pool Fence Installation in Perth
Straight Up Retaining has skilled workers who handle full pool fence installation. They plan, design, and install every fence with care.
Services include:
Glass pool fencing
Aluminium pool fencing
Custom pool fence design
Pool gate installation
Every job is done with the right tools and high-quality materials.
Local Fencing Company You Can Trust
Based in Perth, the company understands local needs. They serve homes and businesses within a 30-mile radius.
Straight Up Retaining is known for:
Fast service
Fair pricing
Friendly team
Clean and neat work
They also offer other services like Colourbond fencing, gate installation, retaining walls, and earthworks.
Why Pool Fencing Matters in Perth
In Perth, pool fencing is not just a choice. It is a law. A good fence helps avoid fines and keeps families safe.
Benefits of pool fencing:
Stops accidents
Keeps your pool area secure
Adds value to your home
Improves the outdoor look
Get a Free Quote Today
Straight Up Retaining makes it easy to start your project. You can get a free quote for your pool fencing services in Perth.
The team is ready to help you build a safe and beautiful pool area.
For more information about Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks visit
About Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks
Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks is a trusted fencing contractor in Perth. The company offers fence installation, pool fencing, gate installation, retaining walls, asbestos removal, wall demolition, and earthworks services.
Contact Information
Call
0421 851 371
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