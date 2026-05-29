IRGC: No Peace In Middle East Until Israel Is Destroyed

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned on Thursday that there will be no peace in the Middle East until Israel is destroyed, AzerNEWS reports.

"Unless this child-killing and evil regime is wiped off the face of the earth, the West Asian region will not find peace," the IRGC said in a statement following the killing of several Hamas officials by Israeli forces.

The military organization also addressed the peace plans put forth by United States President Donald Trump, whom it described as "evil and gambling," claiming that those plans amount to "nothing but death, murder, and terror."

The United States has carried out new“defensive” strikes on an Iranian military site allegedly posing a threat to US forces and maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it launched an attack on an“American airbase” and warns of“more decisive” action should US“aggression” continue.s

The Israeli military issues forced displacement orders for the entire population of southern Lebanon – tens of thousands of people – with troops crossing the strategic Litani River and being confronted by Hezbollah.