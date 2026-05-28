Meerut: Meat Cooked In Temple Complex During Nauchandi Fair Probe On

Meerut Police have initiated action after receiving a complaint regarding the alleged cooking of meat within a temple complex located in the Nauchandi Police Station area during the ongoing Nauchandi Fair activities.

According to police officials, the incident came to light on May 28 after information was received through the emergency Dial 112 service regarding certain individuals allegedly preparing meat for consumption inside the temple complex located in the Nauchandi police station area.

Circle Officer (Civil Lines) Suchitra said that the police immediately responded to the alert and reached the spot after receiving the information. She added that a formal complaint has been registered and legal proceedings are currently underway. "On May 28, 2026, information was received through Dial 112 that some individuals operating swings in the temple complex of the Nauchandi Fair, located in the Nauchandi police station area, had cooked meat for their meal. Upon receiving this report, the local police immediately arrived at the scene. We have received a formal complaint, and proceedings are underway to register a case. Further legal action will be taken accordingly," the Circle Officer said.

Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered in connection with the matter and further investigation is underway. Authorities stated that legal action would be taken based on the outcome of the probe and evidence collected during the investigation.

Similar Past Controversy in Karnataka

Earlier in February, a similar controversy had emerged in Karnataka after a bag containing meat was reportedly found on the premises of the Anjaneya Swamy temple in the Nagalakeri area of Bellary district. The incident had triggered outrage among devotees and prompted a police investigation into the matter.

Temple priests and members of local Hindu organisations had demanded strict action, alleging that the act was carried out deliberately by miscreants to hurt religious sentiments. BJP leaders had also sought a transparent and detailed probe into the Bellary incident. Bellary BJP district president Anil Naidu had termed the incident an "act by miscreants," while local residents raised concerns regarding the security arrangements at religious places and temple premises.

(ANI)

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