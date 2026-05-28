Delhi Preacher Arrested For Using AI To Create Fake Profile Of Woman

Ahmedabad Police Launch 'Mission Cyber Rakshika'

Under the 'Mission Cyber Rakshika' initiative aimed at ensuring online safety for women, Ahmedabad Police arrested Sumit Nemchand Sharma, a Delhi-based religious preacher, for allegedly using artificial intelligence to create a fake profile of a Gujarat-based woman.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lavina Sinha, while speaking to reporters, underscored the objective of the initiative to ensure "online safety for women" and to raise awareness on how individuals can safeguard their social media presence and personal safety. Sinha said, "The Cyber Police has launched a new initiative aimed at ensuring online safety for women. Under this mission, our objective is to apprehend as many such offenders as possible, thereby creating a safe space for women across social media and other online platforms. Furthermore, we aim to raise awareness regarding how individuals can safeguard their social media presence and personal safety while navigating the online world."

Details of the Victim's Complaint

Sinha further briefed on the complaint received from the victim, who alleged that multiple accounts were created in her name and that morphed photos and videos were uploaded using her identity. "We launched this specific mission on May 1 with precisely this goal in mind. As part of this initiative, we have already registered several FIRs. In one such case, we received a complaint from a victim who stated that, between December 2025 and April 2026, multiple accounts were created in her name. These accounts were operated using morphed photos and videos of her," Sinha added.

Accused Identified as Delhi-Based Preacher

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused was a 27-year-old man named Sumit, a resident of New Delhi, who operated a business involving religious preaching and maintained social media accounts dedicated to delivering religious discourses. DCP Sinha said, "Upon conducting a thorough investigation, we identified the accused as a 27-year-old man named Sumit, a resident of New Delhi. He operates a business involving religious preaching and maintains social media accounts dedicated to delivering religious discourses."

She further added, "The victim, who is herself a social media influencer with a public profile, came into contact with him, and a friendship developed between them. Under the guise of discussing religious matters, they engaged in extensive conversations. However, as their friendship progressed, the accused began to cross boundaries and speak inappropriately to the victim."

AI Used for Harassment and Impersonation

The DCP informed that at least 8 to 10 fake social media accounts were created, featuring morphed images generated from the victim's profile photos. She added that the accused used artificial intelligence to generate videos and explicit images of the victim, as well as her mother and maternal aunt. "Consequently, she severed all contact with him. Immediately thereafter, the accused began creating multiple social media accounts in her name. In total, approximately 8 to 10 accounts were created, featuring morphed images generated from her profile photos. He also utilised AI to generate videos and explicit images, not only of the victim but also of her mother and maternal aunt, and posted them on these accounts," the DCP stated.

The harassment continued for five to six months, after which the victim filed a complaint, leading to the arrest of the accused. Police said the accused created over a hundred fake videos and images related to the victim and operated multiple impersonation accounts. The DCP stated, "After doing this, he would contact the victim, assuring her that he would get her account reinstated. This went on for a total of five to six months, after which the complainant filed a report with us, and the accused was apprehended. In total, he created over a hundred fake videos and images related to the victim, and within those six months, he created 8 to 10 fake social media accounts impersonating the complainant." (ANI)

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