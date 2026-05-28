AIADMK Turmoil: EPS Firm On Action Against Rebel Leaders' Backers

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has directed party office-bearers not to issue newspaper advertisements mentioning the previous positions held by leaders who were relieved from their organisational responsibilities.

The directive comes amid continuing discussions within the AIADMK following the decision of 25 party MLAs to vote in favour of the Tamilaga Vettru Kazhagam (TVK) government. Notably, senior AIADMK leaders, including CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani, had reportedly urged the leadership to restore the original posts of office-bearers who apologised for supporting the TVK government. However, EPS's latest instruction is being viewed as an indication that the leadership is not inclined to reverse the disciplinary measures taken against those functionaries.

Further Political Developments

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar is expected to decide on Friday on Palaniswami's appeal seeking no action against the rebel AIADMK MLAs inside the Assembly. The developments come at a time when the AIADMK is attempting to project a united front despite recent internal challenges. On Thursday, former AIADMK MLA from Alandur constituency VNP Venkataraman joined the DMK in the presence of party president MK Stalin at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

AIADMK Leaders Project Unity

Seeking to dispel speculation about divisions within the party, senior AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister SP Velumani asserted that the organisation remained united and focused on returning to power. "AIADMK is our lifeline, and we are not moving for posts or positions," Velumani told reporters at Coimbatore Airport.

He reiterated that EPS continued to lead the party as General Secretary and said issues raised before the leadership would be resolved gradually.

Velumani also dismissed reports of a rift between senior leaders, saying differences of opinion had been resolved after discussions with the party leadership. He maintained that the AIADMK, which has completed 50 years and ruled Tamil Nadu for 31 years, would overcome its current challenges and emerge stronger.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)