G7 Ambassadors To Continue Working In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated in a message published on X.

The statement notes that this morning representatives of the G7 countries met with representatives of international business associations in Ukraine to discuss ways to improve the country's business and investment climate.

"Despite Russian threats, all G7 countries are staying in Kyiv and will continue their work to support Ukraine!" the ambassadors emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on May 25 the Russian Foreign Ministry released a propagandistic statement claiming that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, acting on instructions from Vladimir Putin, warned U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a phone call about Moscow's intention to continue strikes on Kyiv and "advised" the evacuation of diplomatic personnel.

European Federation of Journalists calls for stronger sanctions against Russia

The European Union summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires after Moscow threatened that Western diplomats in Kyiv could be endangered by future large-scale strikes.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry thanked all foreign diplomatic missions operating in the country during the war and stated that it is ready to assist with additional security measures for those requesting such support.

Photo: x.com/G7AmbReformUA