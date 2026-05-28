Siddaramaiah Meets Ashok Gehlot In Jaipur After Resigning As K'taka CM

Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur after the Congress veteran landed in the Rajasthan capital instead of New Delhi owing to inclement weather conditions. Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala was also present during the meeting.

The Karnataka CM shared a post on his official 'X' handle and informed about the development. "Had a warm meeting with former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the Jaipur airport today," he said.

Siddaramaiah Resigns as Karnataka CM

The development comes shortly after Siddaramaiah resigned from the post of Karnataka Chief Minister earlier on Thursday. The longest-serving Karnataka Chief Minister submitted his resignation to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot following directions from the Congress high command.

Addressing a press conference after stepping down, the outgoing Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Congress leadership and the people of Karnataka for giving him the opportunity to serve the state. "I am a politician and I have understood that the constitution is our religion. Voters are fans, God. I had the opportunity to speak to 7 crore people of Kannada Nadu. I had the opportunity to become the Chief Minister twice. I would like to express my immense gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, who have provided this opportunity."

He further stressed that despite his resignation, the Congress party continues to enjoy a clear majority in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly with the backing of independent legislators. "Our party has won 135+1 seats. In addition, two independents have also supported our government. We are in the absolute majority," he stated.

The resignation came after a high-level meeting held at the Chief Minister's official residence, 'Kaveri', where Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was seen paying respects to Siddaramaiah, a gesture viewed by many as symbolic of a leadership transition within the state government.

Constitutional Procedures to be Followed

Siddaramaiah also said that constitutional procedures would be followed in the appointment of the next Chief Minister and expressed confidence that the Governor would act accordingly.

"I have submitted my resignation today after the high command told me to resign earlier. I am fully confident that the Governor will accept it when he comes. Because it has to be done according to the constitution. Their procedure is up to them. Once the Chief Minister resigns, the next Chief Minister should allow it; that is their responsibility. We are in the absolute majority. Therefore, it is Constitutional that the Chief Minister should be allowed to form the government," he added. (ANI)

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