Why Companies Are Struggling To Control Shadow IT In Modern Workplaces

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Shadow IT refers to tools, services, and resources that employees use without approval from the main IT department or security team.

For example, an employee may store company files in a personal cloud account or use an external password manager because it feels more convenient, even though these services are not part of the organization's approved toolset.

Shadow IT remains common. In one Capterra survey, 57 percent of small and medium-sized businesses reported that employees used unapproved software or services at work.

Shadow IT is not always a sign of careless behavior. Employees often turn to outside tools because official systems are slow, limited, or poorly matched to the work they need to do.

Software engineers are a clear example: many of the tools central to their daily work – package managers, open-source libraries, cloud services – get adopted quickly and informally, well before IT has a chance to review them.

In some organizations, these tools save time, improve employee satisfaction, and even create business value.

The risk is that security teams often cannot see or control what happens inside those tools. A personal cloud drive, an unapproved collaboration platform, or an external password manager can become part of business operations without being covered by access rules, logging, data retention requirements, or incident response procedures.

That is where shadow IT becomes a real security and compliance problem.

Shadow IT Risks

Shadow IT creates several practical risks. Employees may not fully understand access settings in external services. A shared file may be open to anyone with a link instead of only invited users.

Access may remain active after a project ends or after an employee leaves the company. In both cases, sensitive information can remain exposed longer than anyone intended.

Unapproved services also bypass normal security review. The organization may not know how the service stores data, whether it supports strong authentication, how it handles logs, or whether it has known weaknesses.

If the service is compromised, the company may have limited visibility into what happened.

Password managers used outside corporate control can create another problem. Credentials may be stored in an external cloud account that the organization does not manage. They may also sync to personal devices with weaker protection.

When an employee leaves, the company may have no reliable way to confirm that all corporate credentials were removed.

Regulatory and contractual issues are also important. Customer data, financial records, internal documents, or regulated information may be stored in systems that were never approved for that purpose.

This can create problems with privacy rules, audit requirements, data residency commitments, and contractual security obligations.

How Organizations Usually Respond

There are several ways to reduce these risks.

The first step is usually discovery. Organizations should talk to employees and identify which tools they actually use.

Some of those tools may be reasonable and can be reviewed, approved, and brought under governance. This approach can reduce the amount of unmanaged software without blocking useful work.

However, discovery has limits. Employees may not disclose every tool they use. Some services may fail security review.

Even when a tool is approved, that does not automatically mean the organization has enough monitoring, access control, or data protection around it.

Another option is blocking unapproved tools at the network or endpoint level. This may reduce some exposure, but it can also create new problems.

Employees may look for workarounds, move to other unapproved tools, or lose access to services they need to do their jobs. Blocking everything often looks stronger on paper than it works in practice.

A more balanced approach is to control how employees interact with external web services, especially when sensitive corporate data is involved. This is where a corporate browser can help.

How a Corporate Browser Helps With Shadow IT

A corporate browser gives IT and security teams more control over web-based work without requiring them to ban every external service. Instead of treating all shadow IT as an immediate block, the organization can apply policies based on the user, device, website, data type, and business context.

For example, administrators may allow employees to access an external service but restrict uploads of sensitive documents.

They may limit copy-and-paste from internal applications, block downloads from specific systems, or prevent data from being moved from monitored corporate folders to personal accounts.

The exact controls depend on the browser and security stack. In practice, they may include data loss prevention policies, restrictions on file uploads and downloads, session controls, screenshot controls, clipboard controls, and alerts when employees interact with risky or unapproved services.

A corporate browser can also improve visibility. Security teams can see which external web tools employees use, how often they use them, and whether sensitive data is involved.

This helps security teams include shadow IT in threat modeling, risk reviews, and incident investigations.

Another benefit is separation between personal and corporate activity. Many employees use the same device for work and personal accounts, especially in browser-based environments. A corporate browser can help keep company sessions, credentials, files, and policies separate from personal accounts.

This reduces the chance that corporate data will be saved to personal cloud storage or shared through accounts the organization cannot manage.

Corporate browsers can also reduce policy bypass. For sensitive internal systems, an organization may require access only through an approved browser with the right security controls enabled.

This helps prevent employees from switching to an unmanaged browser to avoid restrictions when working with financial systems, customer records, source code, or other sensitive applications.

Integration With the Security Stack

A corporate browser is most useful when it connects to the organization's broader security architecture.

Integration with data loss prevention tools can help detect and prevent sensitive information from leaving approved environments.

Integration with SIEM platforms gives security teams browser-level events that can support monitoring and investigation.

Integration with SOAR tools can help trigger automated responses, such as alerting, session restriction, or access review when risky behavior is detected.

This does not make the corporate browser a complete solution to shadow IT. It is one control layer. Policies still need to be clear, employees still need usable approved tools, and security teams still need to review which external services are acceptable.

But a corporate browser can make shadow IT more visible and easier to govern.

Conclusion

Shadow IT cannot be solved only by telling employees not to use outside tools. In many cases, those tools appear because official processes are too slow or the approved software does not fit the work.

The better goal is to understand where shadow IT exists, decide which tools can be accepted, and control how corporate data moves through web-based services.

A corporate browser can support that approach by giving organizations more visibility, stronger policy enforcement, and better separation between personal and business activity.

Used well, it helps security teams manage shadow IT without blocking every tool employees find useful.