Lavish Gold Hoard Unearthed In Saudi Arabia's Historic Desert City

MENAFN - USA Art News) Gold Jewelry Cache Unearthed at Dariyah Points to Abbasid-Era Trade

Archaeologists working in Dariyah, a historic pre-Islamic town in Saudi Arabia's Al Qassim region, have uncovered about 100 pieces of gold jewelry that appear to belong to a single set. The discovery, made during the site's fourth excavation season, adds a more intimate and glittering layer to a dig that has already produced stone foundations, pottery, glass fragments, soapstone objects, and Islamic inscriptions.

The jewelry, estimated to be about 1,100 years old, was found alongside late ninth-century remains dating to the Abbasid Empire. Many of the pieces were hand-formed from gold sheets and hammered into floral shapes, with petals and pistils set with colored stones. Archaeologists also found strands of beaded bracelets and gold spacers that could have been used to rearrange the ornaments in different combinations.

The Saudi Heritage Commission said the fourth season was focused on documenting the site's historical development, architectural features, and material finds. Excavations at Dariyah began in 2021 as part of a broader effort to protect and preserve cultural sites in the kingdom from potential threats.

Other remains from the latest season included stone building foundations, mud walls, fire hearths, plastered rooms, pottery vessels, and metal tools. Together, the finds reinforce the sense that Dariyah was not a marginal settlement but a place shaped by exchange, craft, and movement.

Researchers have not yet determined who buried the jewelry or why. One possibility is that it belonged to a traveling merchant or a wealthy local family; another is that it was hidden by a pilgrim. The site's position along the Basran Hajj route from Iraq to Mecca makes that uncertainty especially suggestive. As excavations continue, Dariyah may yet yield a clearer picture of how wealth, devotion, and commerce intersected in the Abbasid world.