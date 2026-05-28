CACI Champions Military Families With Charitable Support For Fisher House Foundation

MENAFN - 3BL) May 28, 2026 /3BL/ - CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today a new donation to the Fisher House Foundation totaling approximately $35,000. In line with the company's continuous commitment to the veteran and military community, this latest philanthropic contribution included a $30,000 gift and an additional $5,000 raised through the“Hoops for Heroes” basketball challenge, where CACI Cares, the company's philanthropic program, pledged to match every point scored.

This effort further strengthens CACI's longstanding partnership with the Fisher House Foundation, which provides lodging for military and veterans during medical stays. In addition to CACI's philanthropic gift, the company's Digital and Enterprise Solutions line of business organized a volunteer initiative to directly benefit families staying at Fisher House comfort homes. Employees assembled 40 wellness kits containing water bottles, packing cubes, socks, lip balm, carabiners, and dental kits to offer practical comfort and care.

CACI is dedicated to honoring and uplifting those who have sacrificed so much in service to our nation. Explore opportunities to continue your mission with CACI.

About CACI

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is a national security company with 27,000 talented employees who are Ever Vigilant in expanding the limits of national security. We ensure our customers' success by delivering differentiated technology and distinctive expertise to accelerate innovation, drive speed and efficiency, and rapidly anticipate and eliminate threats. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. We are members of the Fortune 500TM, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.

Corporate Communications and Media:

Lauren Presti

Executive Director, External Communications

(703) 434-5037, [email protected]