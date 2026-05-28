Secretary Rubio's Call With Kenyan President Ruto

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Kenyan President William Ruto to discuss the ongoing Ebola outbreak and U.S.-Kenya coordination on public health response efforts. The Secretary and President Ruto discussed coordinated efforts to secure vital medical supplies for Kenya and ensure the strength and preparedness of Kenya's health system. The United States Government intends to commit $13.5 million toward Kenya's Ebola preparedness efforts and has already committed to providing $112 million in bilateral assistance to the regional response.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close coordination as the situation evolves and to continue leveraging the strong U.S.-Kenya health partnership that has proven essential in addressing public health challenges in Kenya and across East Africa. The United States' highest priority remains protecting the health and security of the American people by working to prevent the Ebola outbreak from reaching our shores.