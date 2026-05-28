Petrol And Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And More
|City
|Petrol Price (Per Litre)
|Diesel Price (Per Litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.18
|Rs 97.83
|Bengaluru
|Rs 110.89
|Rs 98.80
|Chennai
|Rs 107.85
|Rs 99.66
|Hyderabad
|Rs 115.69
|Rs 103.82
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.15
|Rs 99.82
Why Fuel Prices Differ Across States
Petrol and diesel prices in India are influenced by several factors, including international crude oil prices, transportation expenses, dealer commissions, and taxes imposed by central and state governments.
Even when oil companies keep base prices unchanged, consumers may still notice differences in fuel rates between cities because each state charges different VAT percentages. Metro cities with higher local taxes generally witness more expensive fuel prices.
Also Read: India needs larger strategic reserves to combat global shocks: EY
Global Crude Oil Trends Continue To Impact Fuel Markets
Global crude oil prices remain a major factor influencing fuel costs in India. International developments, geopolitical tensions, and supply disruptions can quickly affect crude oil prices, eventually impacting retail fuel rates.
India imports a large portion of its crude oil requirements, making domestic fuel pricing highly sensitive to global market movements and currency exchange fluctuations.
Experts believe fuel prices may remain volatile in the coming weeks depending on crude oil demand, OPEC+ production decisions, and geopolitical developments worldwide.
Consumers Continue Monitoring Fuel Rate Trends
With transportation costs closely linked to petrol and diesel prices, consumers across India continue keeping a close watch on daily fuel rate updates. Any major rise in fuel prices could eventually affect logistics, travel expenses, food delivery costs, and essential commodity prices.
For now, fuel prices remain stable, but market experts say global oil trends will continue determining the direction of future revisions across India.
Also Read: Kanimozhi Slams Centre's 'Band-Aid Solutions' on Petroleum Reserves
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