France Sets June 30 Mica Licensing Deadline For Crypto Firms

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The French financial regulator is tightening the noose on crypto operators that do not yet hold a national license. The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) has set a hard deadline of June 30 for crypto firms to secure the necessary authorizations to operate in France, with a clear expectation that noncompliant firms implement orderly wind-down plans to transfer customers and cease activity if licenses are not obtained. The warning was articulated by AMF President Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani during a press briefing, as Reuters reported.

Under the European Union's Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework, crypto service providers are required to obtain a license to operate within the bloc, and a license obtained in one member state is intended to be portable to others through a passporting mechanism. This design aims to create a harmonized regulatory environment across the 27 EU member states, reducing cross-border frictions for compliant operators. Cointelegraph noted the passporting feature as part of MiCA's regime, though the practical rollout remains a work in progress as national authorities interpret the rules during the transition period. Cointelegraph also reported that regulators continue to warn firms about approaching MiCA deadlines.

Following the AMF announcement, Cointelegraph reached out to the AMF for comment but did not receive an immediate response. The June 30 deadline arrives as MiCA compliance work intensifies across Europe, with many operators racing to align licensing, onboarding, and customer safeguards in multiple jurisdictions ahead of cross-border operations.

Beyond national licensing, the broader regulatory conversation in Europe centers on how MiCA will interact with potential centralized oversight. Some EU policymakers and industry observers advocate for stronger coordination through the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), arguing that a centralized approach could streamline enforcement and reduce regulatory fragmentation. Critics warn that centralizing control could reallocate authority away from national regulators, threatening the passporting framework that underpins current cross-border licensing.

France imposes a June 30 deadline for crypto firms to obtain an operating license or exit the market, with wind-down plans required for those that fail to comply. MiCA licensing permits cross-border operation via passporting, elevating the importance of timely and compliant authorization across EU member states. Debate over ESMA's potential centralization of crypto regulation could reshape the traditional passporting model and national regulatory sovereignty. Regulators are signaling possible MiCA updates, with public consultation contemplated if a broader overhaul is pursued, reflecting the maturing crypto market.

Key takeawaysFrance's deadline tightens MiCA enforcement in a cross-border context

The AMF's enforcement posture highlights the urgency for platforms active in France to secure licenses under MiCA and to ensure robust consumer protections, including client asset safeguarding and transparent disclosures. The French watchdog's stance also signals that national authorities are prepared to escalate enforcement where operators fail to comply, which could have ripple effects for related services such as custody, staking, and wallet provisioning offered to French customers.

From a compliance perspective, the June deadline underscores several practical pressures for firms: mapping out licensure strategies across EU states, aligning AML/KYC controls with MiCA requirements, and establishing orderly wind-down protocols that minimize customer disruption and preserve data and asset integrity. Jurisdictional parity remains a moving target as regulators implement MiCA provisions in diverse ways, even as the bloc seeks to preserve a common regulatory baseline. Reuters' reporting on France's stance provides a concrete indicator of the national-level enforcement posture that firms must monitor as they navigate the MiCA rollout.

MiCA enforcement architecture and the cross-border licensing debate

MiCA was designed to simplify cross-border service provision within the EU by allowing a single license to serve across member states, subject to national validations and ongoing supervisory oversight. This passporting feature is intended to reduce operational complexity for crypto firms and foster a more open European market for compliant operators. However, the same passporting mechanism faces political and regulatory scrutiny as discussions about ESMA's role intensify.

Malta's financial regulator, the MFSA, has publicly cautioned against premature changes to MiCA's architecture. An MFSA spokesperson told Cointelegraph that any shift in the EU's crypto regulatory framework should be approached with caution, as regulators need time to assess MiCA's effects, given that the regulation became legally applicable in 2024. The comment reflects a broader anxiety among smaller member states that rapid centralization could disrupt established national supervisory practices.

In parallel, EU regulatory staff have signaled openness to revisiting MiCA's design as the market matures. Peter Kerstens, an adviser on technological innovation and cybersecurity at the European Commission's financial services directorate, suggested that MiCA may be overhauled to better reflect a maturing crypto ecosystem. He indicated that any potential changes would involve public consultation before any formal amendments are pursued. This stance points to a longer horizon for policy evolution, even as national regulators enforce current licensing requirements in the near term.

For market participants, the central question is how any future changes would affect cross-border operations, licensing timing, and the predictability of regulatory obligations. A more centralized model could potentially streamline enforcement, but it could also reduce national tailoring of rules to local markets. The ongoing discussion complicates compliance planning for exchanges, custodians, and issuing platforms that operate across multiple EU jurisdictions.

Regulatory trajectory and institutional implications for crypto firms

As MiCA implementation continues, crypto firms must align with national licensing regimes while anticipating possible policy shifts. The AMF's deadline illustrates how national regulators are translating European-wide rules into concrete actions that affect market access, consumer protection, and orderly exit options for noncompliant operators. Firms should prioritize a comprehensive compliance program that covers licensing pathways, continuous regulatory reporting, and robust incident response and customer transition plans.

From an enforcement and banking perspective, national authorities' emphasis on license attainment also intersects with AML/KYC regimes and potential interactions with traditional financial partners. Institutions collaborating with crypto firms are assessing risk frameworks to ensure that onboarding, transaction monitoring, and correspondent banking relationships meet both MiCA requirements and domestic supervisory expectations. The structural question of whether ESMA or member-state authorities should take a larger role remains unresolved, creating a degree of policy risk for firms planning multi-jurisdictional strategies.

Policy trajectory and market structure context

The enclosed policy debate around MiCA touches adjacent topics such as stablecoins regulation, DeFi gaps, and broader market resilience. The EU has opened consultations on MiCA-related updates, including potential refinements to stablecoin rules and questions around DeFi coverage. Those discussions signal that the regulatory framework will continue to evolve as the market demonstrates maturity, risk profiles, and the need for clearer compliance expectations. For institutions and service providers, watching these consultations and the timing of any formal proposals will be essential for long-range planning and risk management.

Taken together, the current environment underscores a nuanced transition: national authorities are enforcing MiCA in earnest, while supervisory bodies weigh a broader, centralized approach that could reshape cross-border licensing realities. The disconnect between enforcement timing and policy reform creates a window of regulatory uncertainty that firms must navigate with disciplined governance, clear licensing roadmaps, and robust customer safeguards.

As regulators assess the path forward, market participants should monitor announcements from the AMF and other national authorities, ESMA's evolving stance on crypto oversight, and the European Commission's consultation process on MiCA updates. These signals will help determine whether passporting remains the dominant mechanism for cross-border operations or if a more centralized regime emerges in the coming years.

Closing perspective: the June deadline in France is a concrete reminder that MiCA compliance remains a live, enforceable requirement across the EU. The unfolding debate over centralization versus national sovereignty will shape licensing dynamics, enforcement risk, and the scale at which crypto firms can operate within the bloc. Firms should prepare for potential policy shifts while maintaining strong compliance programs to navigate near-term regulatory pressures.

Disclosures: Cointelegraph is tracking MiCA-related developments and has engaged with regulators on related topics. For the regulatory milestone referenced above, Reuters reported on the AMF deadline and wind-down expectations. For related regulatory commentary and cross-border oversight debates, see reporting and analysis linked in the article.

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