Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Rain And Thunderstorms Bring Big Relief From Heatwave

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: After battling intense heatwave conditions for days, Delhi finally received relief as thunderstorms, gusty winds and rain swept across the city, bringing down temperatures significantly on Thursday evening

Delhi witnessed a dramatic weather change on Thursday evening as dark clouds covered the sky, followed by strong winds, lightning and scattered rainfall across several areas. The sudden spell of rain brought welcome relief to residents who had been struggling with severe heat and humidity over the past few days.

ALSO READ: Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Forecasts Rain, Winds Relief After Days of Extreme Heat

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures dropped sharply across the Capital due to thunderstorm activity. Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius, which was over three degrees lower than the previous day.

Several parts of Delhi also recorded rainfall till evening. Mehrauli received 6.5 mm rain, Pragati Maidan saw 0.9 mm rainfall, while Ayanagar recorded 0.5 mm.

The weather department said temperatures across Delhi dropped between six and 11 degrees Celsius within 24 hours because of the thunderstorms and rain activity.

Among the most affected areas, Ayanagar witnessed an 11-degree Celsius fall in temperature, while Mehrauli recorded a 10-degree drop. Narayana also experienced a noticeable fall of around six degrees Celsius.

The IMD issued a red alert on Thursday warning residents about moderate to severe thunderstorms, lightning activity, dust storms and isolated hailstorms. Wind speeds during the storm were expected to reach up to 80 kmph in some areas.

The IMD has now issued an orange alert for Friday, predicting more thunderstorms and rainfall across Delhi. The weather office said the maximum temperature is likely to fall further and remain close to 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle around 24 degrees Celsius.

Weather experts believe the current spell could be stronger than earlier pre-monsoon showers seen in April and early May. Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, said thunderstorm activity developing over Rajasthan is moving towards Delhi and may continue over the next two days.

He added that widespread rainfall activity is expected across the city before the weather system gradually shifts towards Gujarat by May 30-31.