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Andrew Trevor-Jones
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Technical Officer, Australian Museum
I studied Marine Biology but currently work as a Technical Officer in Herpetology at the Australian Museum.Experience
- –present Technical Officer, Australian Museum
- 1982 University of New South Wales, Bachelor of Science {Honours]
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