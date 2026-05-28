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Andrew Trevor-Jones

Andrew Trevor-Jones


2026-05-28 10:04:28
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Technical Officer, Australian Museum
Profile Articles

I studied Marine Biology but currently work as a Technical Officer in Herpetology at the Australian Museum.

Experience
  • –present Technical Officer, Australian Museum
Education
  • 1982 University of New South Wales, Bachelor of Science {Honours]

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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