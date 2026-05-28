Government Updates Rules On Use Of Captured Equipment And Weapons In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, according to Ukrinform.

The document specifies the circumstances under which such property may be transferred and the exact procedure for doing so. It provides for the possibility of state-owned entities exporting captured weapons and equipment within the framework of Ukraine's international treaties without additional authorization procedures.

“We are creating a clear system that allows for quick decision-making regarding the use of captured property. This makes it possible to effectively utilize it for defense needs, as well as for the development of production, repair, and modernization of equipment. Separately, we are opening up more opportunities for international cooperation in the security sector,” noted Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Vitalii Kindrativ.

The Ministry of Economy emphasized that implementing this decision will accelerate the integration of such property into defense processes, strengthen production capabilities, and expand cooperation with international partners.

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Captured property-weapons, military equipment, and any other enemy property seized during combat operations or abandoned by the enemy-is, by law, the exclusive property of the state and is officially recorded on the balance sheet of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Illustrative photo: 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade