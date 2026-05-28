Flexible Medical Workspaces Reshape Private Practice, Enabling Overseas Doctors To Consult Part-Time

Dubai is witnessing a shift in how healthcare services are delivered, with new flexible clinical models allowing overseas and UAE-based doctors to consult without the need to establish permanent practices in the city.

At the centre of this transformation is C37, a private medical workspace in Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) which, through its renewed push, is redefining how specialist care is accessed in the emirate.

Access to C37 is available through a membership model. Physicians who join, can benefit by getting operational support such as on-site management guidance, strategic consulting, and assistance with accounting, banking, legal, and marketing services.

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Dr Mohamed Elbaz, Medical Director, C37 Platform, Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), said the initiative responds to changing needs in healthcare delivery.

“Healthcare delivery has traditionally been built around fixed hospitals and clinics, but there is a growing need for more flexible models that can connect patients with specialised expertise more efficiently. C37, UAE's first-of-its-kind private medical workspace, fully managed and operated by Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), was developed to address this need, providing a convenient model that benefits both patients and practitioners.”

He described how the platform allows doctors to practice in a clinical setting without the hassle of managing and setting up their own facilities.

“The platform gives visiting and UAE-based doctors the ability to practise within a fully managed, regulated clinical environment, without having to establish a permanent clinic of their own.”

“For patients, this means easier access to a broader range of specialists and services within DHCC, supported by clinical facilities, administrative teams, and referral pathways.”

Dr Elbaz said the presence of both local and international doctors at C37 strengthens Dubai's positioning as a global healthcare hub.

“The presence of leading local and international doctors at C37 represents a foundational step towards strengthening Dubai's position as a global destination for advanced healthcare and medical innovation, while fostering a collaborative ecosystem that brings world-class expertise closer to the community.”

He further explained that this approach improves how patients experience care by expanding access to specialist services and simplifying the process of getting treatment.

“Ultimately, the model is designed to improve patient experience by making specialised care more accessible, more coordinated, and easier to navigate within a trusted healthcare ecosystem.”

Dr Elbaz noted that for international specialists, establishing themselves in a new healthcare market often poses multiple challenges.

“For international doctors, entering a new healthcare market often involves licensing requirements, visa procedures, setting up clinical space, recruiting support staff, managing bookings, and handling day-to-day operations. These steps can be time-consuming and costly, particularly for specialists who want to consult in Dubai on a flexible or visiting basis.”

The platform streamlines this process by offering a fully managed environment.

“C37 enables these doctors to simplify this process by providing them with access to an established medical workspace and a full range of operational support services. This includes clinical space, nursing and administrative support, appointment management, billing and collections, IT support, medical malpractice insurance, and assistance with visa and professional licensing procedures.”

It also offers flexible options through“daily, weekly, or monthly arrangements, allowing doctors to practise in Dubai, giving them the flexibility as per their schedules and patient demands, while remaining within a structured and regulated healthcare environment.”

Dr Elbaz highlighted that such models reduce the need for patients to travel abroad for specialised consultations.

“Platforms like C37 can help bring international expertise closer to patients in the UAE and the wider region, omitting the need for patients to travel abroad for certain specialist consultations or medical opinions. The model allows international doctors to offer their services from Dubai within a regulated clinical setting.”

He added that the system supports continuity of care and access to second opinions from global specialists.

“This is particularly relevant for patients seeking access to highly specialised expertise, second opinions, or continuity of care with doctors who may practise across more than one country. By hosting visiting international specialists alongside UAE-based doctors, C37 supports a more connected model of care, where patients can access a wider range of expertise closer to home.”

The initiative also strengthens the emirate's role as a healthcare destination for outsiders.

“It also supports Dubai's broader role as a regional healthcare destination, not only by attracting patients, but by making global medical expertise more available within the local healthcare ecosystem.”

For doctors based in the country, C37 creates opportunities to offer part-time consultations.

“For UAE-based doctors, it can support specialised clinics, second-opinion services, or collaboration with other practitioners without the operational burden of setting up and managing a standalone practice. It gives doctors flexibility, while still providing patients with care in a professional environment.”

Dr Elbaz said the model also improves responsiveness to changing patient demand.

“From a patient perspective, this model can also support better access to specialised services, especially when demand for certain consultations varies by season, specialty, or patient need. It allows the healthcare system to respond more dynamically without compromising governance, quality, or safety.”

While healthcare differs from sectors such as technology due to its regulatory nature and direct impact on patient safety, Dr Elbaz said flexible models can still be introduced within strict governance frameworks.

“Healthcare is different from sectors such as technology or business because it is highly regulated and directly linked to patient safety. So, the shift will not be identical. Doctors still need licensed facilities, proper governance, clinical protocols, and quality standards.”

However, he noted that innovation can coexist with regulation.

“However, healthcare can adopt some of the flexibility seen in other industries, provided it is done within a regulated framework. C37 is an example of this approach. It does not remove the need for proper clinical infrastructure; rather, it gives doctors access to that infrastructure in a more flexible way.”

Dr Elbaz also highlighted that the future is about complementing traditional healthcare infrastructure.

“The future is unlikely to be about replacing hospitals or clinics. It is more about adding new models that complement them. Flexible medical workspaces can help doctors practise more efficiently, support patient access to specialised care, and allow healthcare systems to respond more quickly to changing demand, while maintaining the standards required in a clinical setting.”

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