Shangri-La Dialogue Opens As Asia Seeks Alternatives To US Shield

MENAFN - Asia Times) As Asia's premier defense forum opens in Singapore on May 29, the annual Shangri-La Dialogue is morphing from a venue of superpower posturing into a high-stakes market for strategic hedging.

Driven by cascading conflicts in the Middle East, intensifying great-power friction and a corrosive skepticism over the longevity of the US-led security umbrella, Indo-Pacific nations are rewriting their defense playbooks.

Formally organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), the three-day summit has long been the region's premier security clearinghouse. But this year's gathering arrives at a precarious inflection point.

While formal speeches by visiting defense chiefs will command the podium, the true currency of the forum is moving to the hotel corridors and closed-door lounges.

It is here that regional players, increasingly wary of Washington's overextended global commitments, are looking to diversify their security portfolios.

The primary anxiety animating this year's dialogue is whether a distracted Washington can simultaneously underwrite security in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The inconclusive fallout from the recent Iran conflict has only sharpened those doubts, leaving both traditional allies and non-aligned states questioning the reliability of American security guarantees.

Speaking to Asia Times, defense analysts point out that this credibility deficit is forcing a fundamental reassessment of traditional alliances.