Russia, Kazakhstan Sign Agreement On Construction Of Nuclear Power Plant

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Reuters stated this in an article.

"Russia ‌signed an agreement on Thursday with Kazakhstan to build the first nuclear power plant in Central Asia's largest country," the report says.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Astana, said that "the agreement signed today on the construction of the Balkhash ​NPP has an important role."

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The parties also signed an agreement on providing a Russian export loan to finance the construction of the nuclear power plant.

Citizens of Kazakhstan voted in a 2024 referendum in favor of building a nuclear power plant and designated the village of Ulken on the shore of Lake Balkhash in the southeast of the country as its location.

The country's Nuclear Energy Agency stated last month that Russia would provide about 85% of the $15 billion cost of building the nuclear power plant, which will have two reactors.

Kazakhstan, a country with a population of 20.5 million people, plans to generate 2.4 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2035.

As Ukrinform reported, Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov confirmed that transit of Kazakh oil to Germany via Russia would not take place in May due to technical restrictions imposed by Moscow.